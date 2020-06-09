Nasdaq exceeds 10,000 for the first time







The Nasdaq, an index that includes the main actions of FAANG, Microsoft ( MSFT ) , Tesla ( TSLA ) and many other tech titans topped 10,000 for the first time on Tuesday. The index has increased more than 11% this year.

Investors have flocked to tech giants like Facebook ( full board ) , Apple ( AAPL ) , Amazon ( AMZN ) , Netflix ( NFLX ) and owner of Google Alphabet ( GOOGL ) , this year in the hope that they will post strong sales and earnings growth, despite concerns about the Covid-19 outbreak crippling the global economy and the U.S. job market.

The United States is now officially in recession and concerns about racial and social unrest have dominated the headlines since the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was arrested by police officers in Minneapolis last month.

The broader market has come together along with the big tech stocks. The S&P 500 fell into positive territory during the year Monday for the first time since February.