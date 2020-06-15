Nassau County Police: Video Appears to Show Officers Pushing Black Protester to Ground and Arresting

A video of the protest that went viral on Twitter on Saturday shows Terrel Tuosto of West Hempstead, a nearby town on Long Island, walking alongside Nassau County police officers.

Officers repeatedly tell Tuosto to "move to one side" of the street and he replies, "We have this whole street."

Officers again tell Tuosto and other protesters to remain on the south side of the street.

Tuosto responds, "I have the right to walk where I want to walk," and continues walking before an officer stops abruptly in front of him, causing Tuosto to bump into the officer.

The officers are then seen restraining Tuosto and pushing him to the ground. Meanwhile, protesters can be heard yelling at police officers, defending Tuosto by saying that he does not resist arrest.

Police Commissioner says officers have acted as & # 39; professionals & # 39;

Three protesters were arrested for disorderly conduct, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said in a press release. Police made repeated attempts to keep protesters out of the roads, according to the statement.

"This security precaution was met with strong opposition and resistance that resulted in the arrest of these subjects," the statement said, adding that the arrests come after days of peaceful protests with very few arrests.

In an e-mailed statement to CNN, Ryder said the county police "have provided security for thousands of people in more than 80 largely peaceful protests in the past two weeks." He also said in the statement that the department supports freedom of expression.

When asked by CNN if he believes his officers used excessive force, Ryder said that his officers "have acted extremely professionally and this is evident from the peaceful results of these protests." He said that any complaints regarding Nassau County officials could be directed to Internal Affairs or the Nassau County District Attorney's Office.

Tuosto says he suffered injuries

Tuosto said that the police tried to keep the protesters to one side of the street, but said that the officers did not give the protesters justification as to why they could not go all the way, as they had done in the protests up to that point.

Tuosto confirmed to CNN that he is the person in the video and said he suffered injuries to his knee, which had recently undergone surgery, as well as his back and neck. He claims that the officers held him with one knee in the back and neck. Officers accused him of disorderly conduct, Tuosto said.

"They treat me like a criminal, but I am not a criminal," said Tuosto. "They tried to scare us, intimidate us, discourage us. That is not going to work."

Tuosto said he spent six hours in a cell before being processed and released. He told CNN that he has been protesting every day for the past two and a half weeks and said he believes part of the police response stemmed from his belief that they believe the protests will go away soon.

"The feeling I heard while I was with the police officers (in the detention cell) was: 'You had fun the last two weeks, but the playing time is over'," he said. "It could have been much worse if there were no people and cameras there."

CNN also requested comments from Nassau County Police in response to Tuosto's alleged exchange while in a cell.

Tuosto has a court date in September, he told CNN.