If you’re a fan of Star Wars, then you’ll know the name Natalie Holt. She is the composer behind the iconic Obi-Wan Kenobi theme that plays during the fight scenes with Darth Vader. In a recent interview, she revealed her “haunting” approach to composing music for the film. She explained, “I intended to generate a sensation of discomfort and confusion.”

“I wanted the soundtrack to feel like a phantom lurking in the shadows,” the composer explains. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s tune was among the most unforgettable in the rest of the series, thanks to her technique!

The plotline of the Obi-Wan Kenobi spin

The Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off film is still largely under wraps, but we do know that it will be set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Natalie Holt’s score will be essential in setting the mood for this dark period in Star Wars history. We’re excited to see what she keeps coming up with!

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars franchise, so it’s no surprise that fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his standalone film. Natalie Holt, the composer for the film, recently revealed her approach to scoring the movie. She stated, “I wanted the concept to be unpleasant.” It’s a very dark time in Obi-Wan’s life, and I wanted the music to reflect that.”

Holt also mentioned that she was inspired by John Williams’ score for A New Hope when composing the music for Obi-Wan. She added, “I wanted to create something that felt like it belonged in that world while yet having its very own identity.”

Names of the characters on the Obi-Wan Kenobi

Here’s a breakdown of the primary cast members:

Rupert Friend as Grand Inquisitor

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader

Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars

Maya Erskine

Kumail Nanjiani

Benny Safdie

Sung Kang as Fifth Brother

Simone Kessell

O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars

Moses Ingram as Inquisitor Reva

Marisé Álvarez as Nyche

Grant Feely as Luke Skywalker

Paul O’Kelly as Prisoner

Stephen Cannon as Moisture farmer

Indira Varma as Tia

Hollywood Reacts to Allegations about an Obi-Wan Kenobi Artist

Just days after news broke that Obi-Wan Kenobi was being eyed for a possible return to the big screen, composer John Williams teased fans with the possibility that he could return to score the project.

“I would very much like to do it,” Williams told Variety when asked if he would be interested in scoring the Obi-Wan Kenobi film. “I think it’d be fun to reprise that character.”

Now, with rumors swirling that the Obi-Wan film is moving forward with Stephen Daldry attached to direct, another big name has surfaced as a potential candidate to score the project: Natalie Holt.

Holt, who is best known for her work on the Harry Potter films, recently spoke to The Huffington Post about her approach to scoring Obi-Wan.

“With Obi-Wan, my initial reaction though is how disturbing it might be,” Holt remarked. “There’s something so elegiac and nostalgic about Obi-Wan’s character.”

Holt went on to say that she would like to explore Obi-Wan’s “inner conflict” in her music for the film.

Fans reaction on Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is one of the most highly anticipated shows on Disney+, and fans are already loving what they’ve seen so far.

On Reddit, one admirer remarked, “I believe the program is wonderful.” “I adore how slow and meticulous it is, and how each episode feels like a mini-film.”

“I’m enjoying it,” another fan agreed. “It’s so different from anything else in the Star Wars universe, and I love Ewan McGregor’s performance.”

“I’m hooked,” a third fan chimed in. “I’m looking forward to seeing what comes next,” the speaker mentions.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about television shows, and composer Natalie Holt is a big part of that.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holt revealed her “haunting” approach to the score, which she says was inspired by Obi-Wan’s journey.

So what do you think about the Obi-Wan Kenobi?