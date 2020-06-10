Natalie Portman recognizes her "white privilege", calls to dismiss the police: "These are not isolated incidents"

Natalie Portman said she can no longer sit and remain silent amid protests and calls nationwide to withdraw funds from the police department.

The 39-year-old Jerusalem-born actress shared an Instagram post on Monday, in which she spoke about her experience with the police, but also noted that, amid protests against police brutality and racial inequality, she has adjusted his stance on the idea of ​​limiting funding to local law enforcement.

"When I first heard #defundthepolice, I have to admit that my first reaction was fear," Portman began. "All my life, the police have made me feel safe. But that is exactly the center of my white privilege: the police make me feel like a white woman, while my black friends, family and neighbors feel the opposite: the police it makes you feel terrified. And for good reason. "

"The police are the sixth leading cause of death for black men in this country," he continued. "These are not isolated incidents. They are patrons and part of the excessive surveillance system of black Americans."

The Oscar winner said "the reforms have not worked" and said she supported the Black Lives Matter movement that spanned several continents and is "grateful to the leaders who have made us question the status quo."

"And who has made us imagine what a world would be like in which we invested in feeding people (in their education, health care, environment, housing), instead of putting all our money in punishment," he added.

Portman accompanied his lengthy comment with a slide show detailing what police underfunding could mean for various communities across the country, saying that in his life, he had to take the time to fully understand the messages behind the protests. and the constant calls to action. .

"I have reached the age of my life, where if my intestine feels uncomfortable, I take the situation as wrong," he continued in his note. "But this concept initially made me feel uncomfortable because I was wrong. Because the system that makes me feel comfortable is wrong. #Defendblacklives #defundthepolice Swipe right for additional resources through @theslacktivists."

Much of the argument around the idea of ​​underfinancing police forces across the country centers on the reallocation of funds to other services that affect minority communities, including employment, housing, education and health programs. They help establish their constituents for better opportunities. And success.

Last week, Los Angeles City Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the city would cut some $ 150 million from the Los Angeles Police Department's budget and redistribute money to improve community programs and introduce new life. in jobs and medical care.

Meanwhile, New York City Councilman Carlos Menchaca requested a portion of $ 1 billion from the New York Police Department, while in Minneapolis, where George Floyd died at the hands of the police, the city council announced its unprecedented plan to topple the city's police force and replace It Moves Forward.