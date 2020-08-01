Nate Pearson is the next must-have star

There is something integrated into our DNA that we want to be the first to have something.

When you were a kid, you wanted to be the first of your friends to have Nintendo or the new pair of Air Jordans. In high school or college, you wanted to be the first of your friends with a fake ID. As an adult, you may have wanted to be the first to buy a home or have a child.

In fantasy, you want to be the first to have the next big prospect. You want to have him on your team before your competition. The next big thing is Nate Pearson from Toronto, and you should get it while you can.

Pearson made his major league debut on Wednesday, without receiving a decision after pitching five shutout innings. He allowed two hits, struck out five, walked two and had 14 swing shots on 75 pitches (18.7 percent). It was a solid first effort by the 23-year-old, who entered the season as Baseball America's No. 7 prospect.

Pearson is armed with a fastball that averages 95.6 mph, according to Brooks Baseball, and outscored 98 mph in his debut. He also employs an 84-87 mph slider, which he used to hit three of his five victims Wednesday, and a change found in the high 80s.

For three seasons in the minors, Pearson maintained a 2.19 ERA and a 0.868 WHIP while striking out 10.7 for nine innings. That includes going 5-4 with a 2.30 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 101² / ₃ innings in 25 starts in 2019. He also has a solid command, walking just 2.3-for-nine in 34 minor league starts.

Assuming there are no more unscheduled disruptions caused by COVID-19 (fingers are permanently crossed, though he's not doing much good), Pearson is slated to take on the Braves on Tuesday and the Red Sox five days later. After that, two of his next three starts could be against Baltimore.

Pearson was the eighth most added player in the ESPN leagues as of Friday and the fourth most added pitcher, behind Tyler Chatwood, Zach Plesac and Dylan Bundy. While still available on more than 40 percent of ESPN and 35 percent of Yahoo's leagues, Roto Rage believes those numbers will increase. He's the best launcher available, period. As a rookie, you have things to make a difference, even against the powerful lineups you will face.

Looking for other options besides Pearson? Start with Plesac, who struck out 11 and missed none in his season debut against the White Sox. Of his 98 pitches, 72 were strikes and 20 swing shots. The batters were 0-for-11 against their speeder, striking out seven times. The 25-year-old is available in more than 50 percent of ESPN and Yahoo leagues.

Plesac teammate Aaron Civale lasted six innings in his first start, struck out nine (34.6 percent), made one turn and allowed two earned runs. Despite not having overwhelming stuff (fastball averages around 92 mph), it had a swing rate of 16 percent.

Dylan Bundy, the boy who was 38-45 with a 4.67 ERA from 2012-19 with the Orioles, is 80 percent or more on ESPN and Yahoo. Why? After two starts, he is 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA, 15 strikeouts, just 1.42 bases for nine innings, 0.711 WHIP, 14.4 swing rate and a .156 opponent average.

One pitcher owned less than 20 percent of all leagues to watch: Spencer Turnbull of Detroit. The 27-year-old lost 17 games while walking 3.58 for nine innings in 2019, but there are positives, and he showed it in his first start when he struck out 36.4 percent of the hitters he faced, largely with a speed of 94- 96 mph. fastball He also had a swing rate of 17.2, including nearly 11 percent on his fastball.

Big hits

Sonny Gray, SP, Reds

After his first two starts, he had the third-lowest opponent average (.098) and the third-most strikeout (20). It also has an effectiveness of 0.77 and 0.55 WHIP.

JaCoby Jones, OF, Tigres

He connected three times in his first 22 at-bats while hitting .409 with 1,367 OPS, six runs scored and six RBIs.

Lance Lynn, SP, Rangers

Although he has walked 13.3 percent of the hitters he has faced, he has struck out 37.8 percent and has not allowed a run in 12 innings. Opponents have hit .077 against him.

Kyle Lewis, OF, Mariners

In his first seven games, he was 13-for-29 (.448) with two home runs, seven RBIs and an OPS of 1,155. As of Friday, he was the most aggregated player in ESPN leagues.

Big Whiffs

Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Bravos

He entered Friday hitting .143 (4-of-28) with no home runs, no RBI and a .429 OPS. He also led the league with 14 strikeouts.

Charlie Morton, SP, Rays

He lasted just nine innings in his first two starts, allowing eight earned runs (8.00 ERA) and an average of .342 opponents. It's a tough start, but it will turn things around with a ridiculously high BABIP of .407.

Christian Yelich, OF, Brewers

The 2018 MVP had a hit (a home run on July 25), 12 strikeouts, a walk and a .220 OPS in his first 27 at-bats.

Lucas Giolito, SP, White Sox

Although righties are hitting .083 against him, lefties are hitting .375 against him in his first two starts. He has also walked 4.7 for nine innings (11.9 percent), and has a 6.52 ERA and 1,552 WHIP.

Check swings

Despite striking out 11 times in his first 27 at-bats, Dansby Swanson entered on Friday batting .370 with a home run, 1,037 OPS and nine RBIs, which was tied with Donovan Solano at most in the National League.

Not allowing runs, seven hits, and a walk in two starts (14 innings) is impressive, but Shane Bieber also struck out 27 (or 54 percent). That's tied with Karl Spooner (1954) for most strikeouts after two starts since the mound moved to 60 feet 6 inches in 1893.

In the next episode of "Unsolved Mysteries", the story of Nelson Cruz, 40, who, like a good wine, continues to improve with age. He entered on Friday with three home runs, seven runs scored and 11 league-leading RBIs in his first 24 at-bats.

Add this to your "This is 2020" list: Joe Jiménez of Detroit entered the weekend leading the league in saves.

Team name of the week

Machado Man Randy Savage