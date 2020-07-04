Nathan's Hot Dog Food Contest: [name of winner] wins the 2020 competition

Joey Chestnut gobbled up 75 weiners and scones in 10 minutes to win his 13th title. Somewhere around the 8 minute mark, Chestnut made history by eating his 1,000th race dog.

Coney Island tradition allowed gambling this year. The coronavirus crisis also forced some changes. Spectators were not allowed to watch in person. Competitors were separated by clear barriers. And the people who brought them fresh supplies wore masks.

"It was difficult, but I knew it was fast at first," Chestnut said on ESPN. "The dogs cooked really well today. At minute 6 is where I missed the crowd. I hit a wall. It took a little more work to get over it."

Miki Sudo ate 48.5 hot dogs to win the women's division and set a world record. It is her seventh title, more than any other woman.