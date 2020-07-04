Nathan's Hot Dog Food Contest: [name of winner] wins the 2020 competition

Joey Chestnut gobbled up 75 weiners and scones in 10 minutes to win his 13th title. Somewhere around the 8 minute mark, Chestnut made history by eating his 1,000th race dog.
"It was difficult, but I knew it was fast at first," Chestnut said on ESPN. "The dogs cooked really well today. At minute 6 is where I missed the crowd. I hit a wall. It took a little more work to get over it."
Miki Sudo ate 48.5 hot dogs to win the women's division and set a world record. It is her seventh title, more than any other woman.
Oddsmakers had listed her as the big favorite.
On the lack of fans present, he said, "To everyone who watches at home, I wish you could be here, but thank you so much for helping us out of your living room."
She also said it helps that she has a training partner on her boyfriend, bodybuilder Nick Wehry, the No. 8 competitor to Major League Eating. He ended the third Saturday with 39.5 dogs.
"I feel great," said Sudo. "I'm sure the physical effects will kick in a little bit."