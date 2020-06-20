National anthem at Trump rally to be sung by widow of murdered Oklahoma labor commissioner

The woman who will sing the national anthem before President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday night calls the opportunity "an honor."

Cathy Costello will perform at the city's BOK Center five years after her husband, former State Labor Commissioner Mark Costello, was fatally stabbed by her son, who turned out to have suffered a psychotic episode due to schizophrenia.

Mark Costello died in the arms of his wife.

The widow is now a national mental health advocate and has helped pass related state and federal legislation, Tulsa World reported.

"It is an honor to act for the President of the United States and his supporters," said Costello. “Singing the national anthem in a room filled with such patriotic spirit and enthusiasm will be a once in a lifetime experience. I am very grateful for this opportunity, it will be an unforgettable night! ”

US Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., Who helped select Costello to sing the anthem, said she is a talented artist and a strong advocate for the president.

"She was the clear choice for this incredible opportunity, and I look forward to seeing her perform on Saturday!" Hern said in a statement.

Saturday's rally will be Trump's first since the coronavirus pandemic stopped both his presence and presumed Democratic presidential nomination Joe Biden in person.

The BOK Center, where the Trump rally will begin at 7 p.m. CT Saturday: It has a capacity of 20,000 and the Trump 2020 Campaign has claimed that it has received 1 million ticket requests.