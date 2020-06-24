National anthem controversy finds fast-pitch softball team

VIERA, Fla. – A fast-pitch softball team was harshly criticized by American star Cat Osterman and several of his teammates after he tweeted to President Donald Trump that his players were representing the national anthem and respecting the flag.

Scrap Yard Dawgs played the USSSA Pride on Monday night in Florida. The tweet since removed included an image of the standing Dawgs and read: "Hi @realDonaldTrump Pro Fastpitch is played live @usssaspacecoast @USSSAPride Everyone respects the FLAG!"

Osterman, 37, tweeted after the game that he did not support the team's comments and that he "will not represent them." Monica Abbott, another American pitcher who headed to the Tokyo Olympics next year, said in a statement that she disagreed with the team's message.

"Being blind, with a tweet like this in the middle of the game, is the utmost disrespect for my black teammates, all athletes and supporters," Abbott said in his Twitter post. "And this is not acceptable."

USA Softball said in a statement on its Twitter account Tuesday that it "fully supports" all members of the national team and their rights to express their beliefs.

Osterman told the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday that the team is "moving away from Scrap Yard and will not wear Scrap Yard uniforms."

"For now, we are 15 or 16 girls and coaches who don't have an organization," she said. "Now we have to decide if we want to continue playing and how it would be."

It was the first Scrap Yard game since the coronavirus pandemic closed sports worldwide. The Dawgs are an independent team based in Conroe, Texas, just north of Houston.

A message was left Tuesday night seeking comment from the team.

Osterman said general manager Connie May sent the tweet and the players spoke to him after the game.

"GM tried to defend its tweet by saying it came from a good place in its heart and that it was proud that we went out on the field and were able to join, so to speak," Osterman told the Chronicle.

"This team is very close. We were proud to be out on the field, and it would have been a platform to demonstrate that sports can continue. However, he was kidnapped for being a politician. "