National Guard troops brought to DC could depart Monday

The Commander of the National Guard in Washington D.C. He said additional troops brought into the district could leave as early as Monday, according to a report.

About 4,000 additional National Guard troops brought in from 11 other states to help 1,200 DC soldiers get back home, National Guard Commander General William J. Walker told CNN.

"They will be deployed again this week. Probably as early as Monday, "Walker told the store.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who oversees the DC National Guard, confirmed to the store that sending activated National Guard troops out of state home was a possibility because the protests have been peaceful.

"I think if we look at the trend we are in now we are in very good shape and we are studying that option very closely," McCarthy told CNN.

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, has also called for troops to leave the city, a point that has angered President Donald Trump and administration officials.