National Guard troops test positive for COVID-19 after protests

Some DC National Guard troops deployed in protests in Washington tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday, while top members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force warned governors of a possible increase in infections linked to demonstrations across the country.

Service members were among the 1,300 members of the DC National Guard called to help police respond to protests against police brutality in the country's capital beginning May 31, a spokeswoman confirmed to McClatchy DC.

She did not say how many troops had tested positive for the virus, but US authorities told The Associated Press they believe it is not currently a large number.

The news follows reports that two Nebraska National Guard members who were activated to respond to the protests in Lincoln also tested positive.

About 5,000 soldiers were in Washington because of the civil unrest, and DC guards joined the National Guard from 11 states: Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah. .

Most did not wear masks and it was largely impossible to maintain social distance during demonstrations.

Several health officials, including the country's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, fear that mass protests sparked by police death of George Floyd could lead to further outbreaks of the virus.

Dr. Deborah Birx, President Trump's coronavirus response coordinator, aired fears of further spread Monday in a conference call with the governors, The Daily Beast reported.

In the call, the recording of which was obtained by the outlet, Birx said the administration feared that yelling at protesters would deny the health benefits of wearing a mask.

He also reportedly warned that the destruction of test sites in protests could delay efforts to contain the pandemic, and advised governors "to work now to ensure that evidence is available in urban areas."

Vice President Mike Pence, who organized the call, said the spikes of infection related to the protests were "a problem our team is following and there is concern," according to the report.

Despite the concern, Pence said it was "undeniable" that the country was ready to reopen, and several of the governors agreed.

