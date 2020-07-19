National Ice Cream Day 2020: famous brands reveal the most popular flavors

Through thick and thin, life is better with ice cream. Whether you like it in a cone or in a cup, topped with sprinkles, or served as ice cream, sweet ice cream won't disappoint.

Even if true Ice cream connoisseurs know there is no need for excuses to indulge themselves, July is conveniently National Ice Cream Month, thus declared by President Ronald Reagan in 1984. Even more festive, National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every year on the third July Sunday.

In honor of the occasion, some of the best-selling ice cream brands in the United States recently shared with Fox News the scoop on their most beloved flavors.

Blue Bell Creameries

A Blue Bell spokesperson said that while the superior flavor "certainly varies from market to market," some of the brand's best sellers include Homemade Vanilla, Cookies' n Cream, Dutch Chocolate, Great Divide (a blend of chocolate and vanilla. ) and Cookie Two Step.

Breyers

According to a representative from Breyers, customers' favorite flavors are natural vanilla, chocolate, a Neapolitan blend of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, followed by Oreo, mint with chocolate chips, butter nut, and natural strawberry.

In related news, a recent Breyers poll of 2,000 Americans found that vanilla fans (69 percent) and strawberry lovers (51 percent) are mostly introverts, while chocolate enthusiasts may be introverts. or extroverts (50 percent), according to the results of the respondents.

Haagen Dazs

The most beloved flavor in Häagen-Dazs stores is currently Cookies and Cream, a spokesperson said. They are followed in popularity by the flavors of vanilla, dulce de leche, Belgian chocolate and chocolate.

Turkey Hill Dairy

At Turkey Hill, the scoop is that the brand's top five best sellers are Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Mint Chip, Homemade Vanilla, Butter Pecan and Cookies & Cream, a representative said:

In a mind-boggling fun fact, the brand rep revealed that Turkey Hill produced 30 million gallons of ice cream last year, enough to give "every man, woman and child in Pennsylvania 112 scoops to celebrate National Day. Ice Cream! "

Are you hungry for more? Take a look at these fun facts about National Ice Cream Day, but it doesn't promise that they will satisfy your goodies in the same way as candy.