National protests coincide with Trump's rally in Tulsa

As thousands of people, many wearing MAGA hats and waving American flags, arrived at Tulsa & # 39; s Bank of Oklahoma Center, the marches and protests fueled by the May 25 death of George Floyd continued on Saturday.

In New York, protesters marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to Foley Plaza in Manhattan as groups gathered in different parts of Washington, D.C. and close to the White House.

The rally aimed at reviving Trump's reelection offer was originally scheduled for Friday, which was June 16, the day that slavery in the United States is commemorated.

The President rescheduled the event in response to criticism, but has largely remained silent on the issue of systemic racism and has resisted the changes proposed in the wake of the protests.

Hours before the Trump rally, members of a group called Refuse Fascism were standing near the entrance to the BOK center. Similar protests were planned in at least a dozen other US cities. USA

US Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma, a Republican, told Fox News on Saturday that he expected Trump to speak on race, adding that "only the president can speak on this issue unlike any other American can speak on this topic".

"It would be important for the President to make a very clear statement that we are an indivisible nation under God," said Lankford.

Both the ongoing national protests and the Trump rally on Saturday have raised concerns about the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Six employees working at the Tulsa event have tested positive for the virus, the Trump campaign said Saturday.

Millions of Americans have taken to the streets across the country since the killings of Floyd and other African-American men by police officers.

As people began arriving early for Trump's rally in Tulsa, protesters with Black Lives Matter and other organizations began to focus across the country.