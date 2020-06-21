National Selfie Day: an expert guide to taking epic selfies

(CNN) – There are selfies, and then there are selfies that make people say "Jesus Christ!"

That's a possible reaction to one of the most epic selfies ever taken.

Not just because it was an impressive shot but because of where it was taken.

Lee Thompson became an internet sensation when he became the first person to take a selfie from the top of Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue.

The British co-founder of travel company Flash Pack scored millions of shares on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram when his impressive shot tore himself over the 124-meter milestone bounced across the globe.

In an act of selfless self-interest, he was offered to share his best tips for capturing those memorable moments.

It's not about the danger

The trick is to create a selfie that has not been done before.

In an increasingly selfish world, that becomes increasingly difficult; my shot from Rio has already been copied dozens of times (obviously not with me).

For me, it's not about recklessness or danger.

I had permission to climb to the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue, and I kept myself safe. So don't even think about climbing that Russian skyscraper. Those stunts are often illegal and ridiculously dangerous, and are no longer original.

Instead, try thinking laterally to come up with something new.

Although you can plan these things, the best selfies are often the most spontaneous ones.

A head to the heights: it is not about danger. Courtesy of Lee Thompson.

It's about the angle

Do you want the world to see your double chin and those gaunt looking bags under your eyes? Of course not.

Remember, you are the star of this shot as much as what is behind you, and few people look good when they are photographed from below.

Hold the camera in your hand and stretch your arm as long as possible with plenty of height. From that angle, you probably won't even have to vacuum your stomach.

Take multiple photos

Spontaneity will only take you so far. It is also good to show some cruelty in the search for the superlative selfie.

When you're in the zone, keep that finger on the trigger and keep shooting. The more photos you take, the more likely one of them is to be tweeted.

When I took Jesus' selfie, I shot the bejesus, accumulating over 100 images. The first 10 frames were whitewashed, but one was perfect.

Choose the right equipment

I took my photo on a GoPro, and I am convinced that this is the best camera for selfies. The reason for this is that it has a fisheye lens and will fit most of your arm and everything you need deep down.

The downside to using a GoPro is that if you get too close to the lens, you will end up with a huge head. Try it and you will see!

Plus, they need a lot of energy, so they need lots of spare batteries or regular recharges.

Fish-eye lenses are available for smartphones, but they tend to have a nasty circular frame.

Another great selfie camera is the Samsung NX Mini, which is small and light, has a large 9mm lens, and creates large files. That's perfect for those who don't trust using a GoPro, and it has a 180-degree rotate screen to check its framing.

If Ellen DeGeneres had used this for her famous Oscar Selfie Then Bradley Cooper could have gotten off with the smaller arms.

Lighting is key

It's a basic photography rule, but easy to forget when capturing a fleeting moment – make sure the light is in front of or next to you, not behind. The last thing you want to do is to get cut out by the sun, unless you're going specifically for a "sun selfie"!

Of course, that creates its own problems.

For my Jesus in Rio selfie, I had to look in the direction of the sun, so in most of the pictures I took, I had my eyes closed (another reason why you should take multiple photos).

When you see the light: make sure the sun is not behind you (even when the Son is below you). Courtesy of Lee Thompson.

Go to the bottom

Use a great depth of field. You need to make sure that the potential audience for your selfie can see the background.

To achieve this on a digital camera, use a smaller aperture, which will have a larger number in the setup menu.

Create an atmosphere

If you can create an atmosphere through composing your selfie, then you are a winner.

Creating a feeling of vertigo, claustrophobia or just amazement will provoke a reaction and will always leave a lasting impression.

However, it does show some discretion. Just because something is dramatic or interesting doesn't mean it's a suitable backdrop for a selfie. Witness the wave of outrage that followed the posting of selfies taken in front of a major fire in New York or Auschwitz.

Shun the selfie stick

With spirits frayed by the increasing ubiquity of these arm extensions, it surely can't be long before someone is attacked with their own selfie stick. So why add to the problem?

Selfie sticks don't have the same effect as a handheld camera.

Many people who copied my Christ the Redeemer selfie ruined the moment using a stick.

The secret of my photo was that it seemed much scarier than it really was. The hole in the head from which it protruded was large and secure, but my shot made it look like I was teetering on the edge of the statue.

Actually, it was fine.

The guys who used a selfie stick showed how big the hole was, and their image lost some of its impressive impact.