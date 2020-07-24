National Tequila Day 2020: Drink in some amazing facts

(CNN) – It is National Tequila Day in the United States. And if there's ever a year we deserve a chance or two, 2020 is that.

In honor of the holidays, here are five surprising facts you may not have known about tequila.

It's from a plant (which means it's healthy, right?)

Don't be afraid, gluten-free people! Tequila is perfectly fine for you to drink. Tequila is made by fermenting the juice of the blue agave plant, which has a core called pineapple because it looks a bit like a pineapple. Once the pineapple is harvested, it is taken to a distillery to roast and release its juices, which are fermented, distilled and aged before being bottled.

Tequila is a type of mezcal, but mezcal is not tequila.

OK, it's a little confusing, so let's analyze. Mezcal and tequila are made from agave, but tequila can only be made from the blue agave plant. The flavor profiles may be a little different, and the mezcal is a little more smoky.

Tequila must be made in a specific area of ​​Mexico.

Do you know how true champagne should be made in the Champagne region of France? It is something similar here. To be labeled as tequila, production must take place in the state of Jalisco or in some neighboring states. But most of the tequila production is in Jalisco.

Tequila was born in, you guessed it, Tequila

And yes, the city is in Jalisco. It is the birthplace of the iconic drink, where indigenous Mexicans fermented the juice of blue agave before becoming the staple food it is now. Many distilleries are still located in the city, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2006.

If it weren't for women, tequila might not exist