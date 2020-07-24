National Tequila Day: 5 curious facts about the spirit celebrated

On National Tequila Day, revelers from across the United States will enter the spirit with a glass of their favorite spirit in hand.

But aside from its taste or the place where it is produced, most of us know nothing about Mexico's national liquor.

In other words, our collective knowledge of tequila could fit in a shot glass.

In honor of today's vacation, we are taking a closer look at the history, etymology, and cultivation practices behind the distilled beverage:

Not all agave-based drinks are created equal

For a spirit to be legally advertised as tequila, it must be made from blue weber agave plants grown in a territory specified by the General Declaration of Protection of the Denomination of Origin of "Tequila" (and also manufactured and bottled in facilities therein). ). ) Anything else, even if made to almost identical standards, is a mezcal, which is the term for any spirit distilled from the agave plant. Therefore, as Food & Wine points out, all tequila is technically mezcal, but not all mezcal can call itself tequila.

The etymology of the word "Tequila" is a little cloudy

Tequila gets its name from the city of Tequila in Jalisco, Mexico, but the etymology of the word is much more ambiguous, according to the National Resource Center of Canada. Some claim that it comes from the Nahuatl words "tequitl" and "tlan", which can be translated as "place of work", "place of duty", "place of work" or "place of task" (some take it as meaning " wild grass place "," place where they cut "or" cheat place "too). Others say it comes from the names of native tribes that were once known as the Ticuilas and Tiquilos. A final theory states that "tequila" is simply a corruption of the word "tetilla", which means "small breast", which is also the name of the summit of a small volcano near Tequila.

Agave plants are pollinated by bats

Agave plants are chiropterophilous, which means they are pollinated by bats rather than insects or birds. Plants bloom overnight, attracting bats with the smell of rotten and overripe fruit. While drinking the nectar, bats cover themselves with pollen and spread the beans to other plants. However, agave plants can also reproduce asexually in two different ways: either by vegetative propagation, during which a genetically identical plant grows on behalf of the original plant; or by producing small clone-like growths called bulbils, which are then harvested and replanted. However, the agave used to produce tequila is often harvested before it has a chance to flower, meaning that most tequila producers do not rely on bats to pollinate their agave farms.

Ironically, the ban made tequila more popular

Thanks to the ban, the popularity of tequila in the United States grew during the 1920s. Americans were unwilling to sit down and no drinking alcohol, and the Mexican liquor was easier to smuggle into the country. Later, during World War II, tequila experienced another popularity boom when liquor shipments abroad declined.

Tequila can (technically) be used to make diamonds

Physicists at the National Autonomous University of Mexico discovered how to make rhinestones from 80-proof tequila, which contains the perfect ratio of ethanol to water for the process. They start by evaporating the tequila into a steamer, and then heat that steamer to a temperature of 1400 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the steam hits a silicone or stainless steel tray, it creates a "diamond film" that contains impurity-free microscopic diamonds. Too small for jewelry (so far), these diamonds can be used for a wide variety of practical, industrial and electronic purposes. Furthermore, scientists say that even the cheapest tequilas can be turned into these diamonds.