Nationals, Astros cancel training due to delayed virus tests

The two World Baseball Series teams canceled their workouts on Monday due to delays in coronavirus testing that one executive was concerned could jeopardize the season.

Defending champion of the Washington Nationals and reigning American League champion Houston Astros suspended training camp practices after failing to receive test results on Friday. Cancellations come amid delays around the Major League Baseball, with some players choosing not to participate, and then Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle criticizing slow test results and the lack of any protective gear. personal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

"Without accurate and timely evidence, it just isn't safe for us to continue summer camp," said Washington general manager Mike Rizzo. "Major League Baseball needs to work quickly to solve problems with its process and its laboratory. Otherwise, summer camp and the 2020 season are at risk."

Astros CEO James Click said the delay in test results and the contagious nature of the coronavirus led to the decision to cancel a full day of training.

"Despite these delays over the holiday weekend, we are optimistic that this process will be resolved and we will return to the field and ready to compete for a championship soon," Click said.

Hours later, the Astros said they had received the delayed test results and would work Tuesday.

MLB said in a statement that 95% of its intake tests had been completed and that the Utah laboratory it is using had reported 98% of the results, most of them the day after the samples were collected. MLB said it addressed the delays caused by the holiday weekend, does not expect them to continue, and praised the teams for canceling practice.

But frustration is building up around big companies over testing delays.

The Los Angeles Angels were forced to collect their own saliva samples on Sunday when the testers failed to show up at their camp's training complexes in Anaheim or Long Beach. They also delayed their workouts on Monday to accommodate the testers, and finally turned their usual morning exercises into an optional afternoon session.

Angels manager Joe Maddon believes "this will be a short-lived situation" and solved the problem over the holiday weekend.

"I want to believe that everything will be fixed relatively soon," Maddon said. "I think it is just one of those moments that was difficult to foresee, but I am very confident that it will be resolved."

The Oakland Athletics have yet to have full team training as they await test results, with manager Bob Melvin optimistic that it could be soon. The Arizona Diamondbacks delayed training Monday for a few hours, hoping to get additional results from tests that were conducted on Friday.

"I think if we really want this to succeed, we will have to figure that out," said Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, who expressed concern that some teammates have not been evaluated in a week. "If you really can't nail the easy part, which is now … we have a great hill to climb."

Meanwhile, players continue to test positive or refuse to play.

Texas Rangers All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo was isolating himself in his Dallas apartment on Monday after two positive test results turned up negative. General manager Jon Daniels said Gallo was asymptomatic.

"You had to have the mentality that there were going to be some problems to solve," Daniels said. "It is simply not realistic to implement an operation of this scale in a timeline as fast as we have had and not deal with some challenges."

Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis became the last high-profile player to choose not to play this season on Monday. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price, Colorado Rockies infielder Ian Desmond, Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and Braves pitcher Felix Hernandez are among those who have chosen not to participate. .

Several Blue Jays players did not make the trip to Toronto for training camp after a player tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an official familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly to the respect. Players who were in contact with the unidentified player will remain in Florida for further testing and will take a letter later in the week if authorized.

Two Nationals players were among the 31 who tested positive during the admission test last week. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that some of the 60 Nationals players tested were still waiting for results.

"We have hit some bumpy roads," Martinez said. "But they are doing the best they can. I know they are doing it. They are working to clean up everything. We are in a very, very different situation. No one has done this before. I know all the errors are working."

Doolittle, who is still on the fence to play this season, said he had not yet recovered his results from Friday before being tested again on Sunday.

"That is something that makes me a little nervous," Doolittle said. "We are not receiving proofs in time. They have not sent us the PPE yet. We are supposed to have N95 masks, things like that, gowns, gloves. We are supposed to have those things, we don't have them. Those are the things that are They will need to keep people safe enough for us to continue this season. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said things are going well with his club.

"There is a lot of hard work going into the logistics of setting this up," Counsell said. "There will be downsides to this. I think we all know that. But I am satisfied with how it has been so far."

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly said the players and staff were reassessed on Monday due to testing issues and that they would consider canceling practice if the problem persists.

The Cleveland Indians have had no test-related issues, but All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor said it is vital that teams have the same practice time before the season begins.

"We have to make sure the tests are 99.9% accurate," said Lindor. “We have to do a better job as players, the union, drug analysts, everyone. If we are going to make this work, we have to do a better job. There is no way to suspend practices. That is not a fair advantage for anyone. We all signed up for a 21-day spring training, that's how we should do it. Everyone should have the same number of days. "