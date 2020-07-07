Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change

More than a dozen Native American leaders and organizations sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday asking the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.

The letter was signed by 15 Native American advocates and obtained by The Associated Press. It requires the team and the NFL to stop using Native American names, images, and logos, with specific significance to Washington, which last week launched a "comprehensive review" of its name.

The letter was delivered the same day that President Donald Trump expressed opposition to any name change by the team. Several team sponsors have come out in favor of the change recently, and Snyder showed his first hint of a willingness to do so amid a national movement to erase racially insensitive symbols.

According to their letter, the groups "hope the NFL engages in a robust and meaningful reconciliation process with the leaders, tribes, and organizations of the Native American movements to repair the decades of emotional violence and other serious harm that this racist name of the team has caused indigenous peoples. "

The NFL did not immediately respond to a message confirming receipt of the letter. Last week, Goodell expressed support for Snyder's name revision process.

Retired PGA Tour golfer Notah Begay, IllumiNative founder Crystal Echo Hawk, two former CEOs of the National Congress of American Indians, and several authors and professors signed the letter, which wants a full new branding on the team "to ensure it continues no one perpetuates the damage. "

Trump is against the rebranding of the Cleveland Indians of the Redskins and the Major League Baseball, which are also considering a name change.

Trump tweeted: "They name the teams for STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians, two legendary sports franchises, look like they are going to change their names to be politically correct."

Snyder had been adamant against changing the name multiple times since he bought the team in 1999. Last week, sponsors FedEx, PepsiCo, Nike, and Bank of America released statements saying they requested a change, and several online stores removed the team of the team.

"We believe it is time for a change," said PepsiCo.

FedEx CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner, and the company is the primary sponsor of the team's stadium in Landover, Maryland. The sudden avalanche of sponsors that arose against the name sparked the organizational overhaul announced Friday.

"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise, but also the contributions of our alumni, the organization, the sponsors, the National Soccer League and the local community that is proud to represent on and off the field, "said Snyder.

George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody in May sparked protests and a national debate on racism. That conversation renewed calls for Snyder to change the name called "dictionary-defined racial slur" by Native American advocates and experts.

"We have never faced a greater opportunity and time for this to finally happen," said Echo Hawk last month.

"Native Americans have been working and fighting this issue for decades, decades, and decades, and I think really talking to different Native American leaders across the country, this is the time. There really is no excuse now for this Washington team and for the NFL to do the right thing. "