Native American tribe regains ownership of Big Sur ancestral lands

The sacred land of an Indian tribe in Northern California is now back under their ownership, thanks to the help of a conservative group.

The Esselen tribe, one of the state's smallest and least-known tribes, inhabited the Santa Lucia Mountains and Big Sur coast for thousands of years, according to its website. Almost 250 years ago, their land was taken by Spanish explorers ever since, according to the history of the tribe. The tribe remained landless until Monday.

The Monterey County Esselen Tribe (ETMC) closed a security deposit for a $ 4.5 million agreement with Western Rivers Conservancy (WRC), an environmental group, to buy nearly 1,200 acres in Big Sur. The WRC acquires land for the purpose of finding a long-term manager to preserve the natural habitat. In October, the group announced that it helped the tribe receive a grant through the California Natural Resources Agency that covered the purchase of the land.

"It is a great honor that our ancestors have called our tribe to become stewards of these sacred indigenous lands once again," said Tom Little Bear Nason, tribal president of the ETMC, in a statement in October.

"These lands are home to many ancient towns in our town, and directly across the Little Sur River is Pico Blanco or & # 39; Pitchi & # 39 ;, which is the most sacred place on the coast for the Esenlen town and downtown of our origin story. "

Future of the earth

The land, which was known as the Adler Ranch, first caught the attention of the WRC in 2015, when longtime homeowners had been trying to sell the property for years, Sue Doroff, WRC president, told CNN on Wednesday. .

A view of the redwoods on the property. Doug Steakley / Western Rivers Conservancy

The area piqued the interest of the conservation group because it is known for its giant redwoods, an ideal nesting site for one of the world's largest flying birds, the California condor.

"The ancient redwoods on this property are genetically adaptable to the hot, dry climate of Big Sur," said Doroff. "These trees will be important to the future effort to aid in the survival of the redwood."

The Little Sur River runs along one side of the property with a tributary entering the land, which is a spawning ground for the south-central California Steelhead coast, the WRC said. Both species are in great need of conservation. The condor is listed as endangered and the Steelhead listed as a threat in the Endangered Species Act.

Both sides agreed that the land will not develop commercially and that conservation efforts will continue, according to Doroff.

"We are proud of our involvement here and of preserving this landscape," said Doroff. "We are honored to be a part of rebuilding the Esselen tribe."

In addition to conservation efforts, the ETMC plans to build a village that other indigenous tribes in the area can use. They are also planning to organize public educational events to teach others about their culture, according to Doroff.