Native American tribe regains ownership of Big Sur ancestral lands

The sacred land of an Indian tribe in Northern California is now back under their ownership, thanks to the help of a conservative group.
"These lands are home to many ancient towns in our town, and directly across the Little Sur River is Pico Blanco or & # 39; Pitchi & # 39 ;, which is the most sacred place on the coast for the Esenlen town and downtown of our origin story. "
Future of the earth
The land, which was known as the Adler Ranch, first caught the attention of the WRC in 2015, when longtime homeowners had been trying to sell the property for years, Sue Doroff, WRC president, told CNN on Wednesday. .
A view of the redwoods on the property.
The area piqued the interest of the conservation group because it is known for its giant redwoods, an ideal nesting site for one of the world's largest flying birds, the California condor.
"The ancient redwoods on this property are genetically adaptable to the hot, dry climate of Big Sur," said Doroff. "These trees will be important to the future effort to aid in the survival of the redwood."
Both sides agreed that the land will not develop commercially and that conservation efforts will continue, according to Doroff.
"We are proud of our involvement here and of preserving this landscape," said Doroff. "We are honored to be a part of rebuilding the Esselen tribe."
In addition to conservation efforts, the ETMC plans to build a village that other indigenous tribes in the area can use. They are also planning to organize public educational events to teach others about their culture, according to Doroff.