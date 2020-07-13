Native Brazilian leader fights coronavirus to face president





"We have a very strong spirituality, so she was there and she took my hand and said she would get out of this to take care of my people," he said.

Five days after her mother's death, her father also died. Tseremeywá, with his head shaved in a traditional display of mourning, hopes to be able to comply with his mother's instructions to remove his people Xavante from Covid-19.

Now recovering from his own battle with the coronavirus, Tseremeywá's first step was to try to get his people to stop listening to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.

"I would like Jair Bolsonaro to stop talking silly nonsense. The doctors have to prescribe, not the president," Tseremeywá tells me in a video call from his house in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso. "With this fascist, anti-indigenous and anti-poor government, prevention was not taken seriously. It was not prepared, ignoring that the government belongs to the people, to the people."

Bolsonaro played down the power of the coronavirus for months, calling it a "little flu" and refusing to wear a mask in public, even when encouraged by his own health ministers and ordered by a judge. The president became Brazil's most famous Covid-19 patient when he revealed he tested positive last week. Over the weekend, he was seen walking with a small group in the sunlight outside the presidential palace in Brasilia. He too led to Twitter with a post titled "A Real Time". His thread did not mention the more than 72,000 deaths and nearly 2 million infections, second only to the United States, but instead focused on the economy. "Millions of jobs destroyed, tens of millions without income and a country on the brink of recession," he tweeted as he called on families to "depoliticize" the pandemic after so much "misinformation that was used as a weapon." A century ago, when British explorer Percy Fawcett disappeared into the thick jungle of Mato Grosso in search of the Lost City of Z, Xavante de Tseremeywá had this edge of the Amazon for them. Even today, they hoped the coronavirus would stay away from Xavante territory, Lucio Terowa & # 39; a, secretary of the Federation of Indigenous Peoples and Organizations of Mato Grosso, told CNN. But with the area now surrounded by cattle ranches and massive farms, many of which supply soybeans to the United States and China, there was no way to avoid the outside world and its pandemic. It was a soy trucker who unknowingly brought the coronavirus to this region before he died. Once it touched indigenous peoples, the virus was burned through a population already struggling with vulnerable immune systems, diabetes, deep mistrust of the outside world, and a community way of life that makes social distancing almost impossible. Tseremeywá and his people have an ally in the mayor of Barra do Garças, Roberto Angelo De Farias, who fears that the virus is out of control. "It is like a bomb," he said. "Today they are 200, tomorrow 1,000, 2,000, 3,000. Because they do not do isolation, they continue to do their ceremonies of old. And my suggestion to the President and the Minister, and welcomed by the deputies and senators, that we would build a hospital campaign ". According to official Brazilian figures, 13,801 of the nation's 850,000 indigenous peoples are infected with the coronavirus and 491 have been killed, but given the serious lack of evidence, those figures are unlikely to reflect the actual number. As the pandemic spread, Brazil's Congress passed a bill that would provide clean water, disinfectants, and hospital beds for the 850,000 indigenous people in this country, but those efforts were vetoed by Bolsonaro. Many groups have to rely on charitable neighbors, NGOs, or donations from strangers to help flatten their terrifying Covid-19 curve. "Our young people are becoming orphans," says Clarêncio Urepariwe, who is now campaigning to raise enough money to buy oxygen for her Xavante town. "We are not only losing our parents, but we are becoming orphans of knowledge, wisdom, life and culture itself. We are losing our elders and taking our lifestyle with them."





