Naughty Dog shows a ten-minute part of the game Last of Us Part 2 in the latest live stream • newsdio

As promised, Naughty Dog has served up another (creepy) help from The Last of Us Part 2 for players to study before the game's release in June; There were previously revealed mechanics updates, a handful of new details, and it all culminated in a sizable slab of gameplay, showing stealth and extremely visceral combat.

Setting the scene with some basic story details, director Neil Druckman explained that The Last of Us Part 2 picks up several years after the events of the first game, with Ellie, now 19, established in a thriving community of survivors, located in Jackson, Wyoming. However, after a violent incident within the commune, Ellie undertakes retribution and justice, embarking on an adventure that spans the seasons and numerous superbly accomplished locations, from the snow capped mountains of Jackson to the lush Midwest Pacific.

However, most of the action is said to take place in the former Seattle quarantine zone, where a battle is raging between two warring factions: the well-armed and well-trained Washington Liberation Front, which previously resisted the Seattle military occupation, and a religious cult known as the seraphites. The latter, also known as scars due to their self-inflicted wounds, are more dependent on stealth and silent weapons when found in the wild.

There is, of course, a third enemy to guard in the form of the Infected, with The Last of Us Part 2 featuring several new types, including Shamblers, large, heavily armored enemies covered in pustules that eject the spore cloud that can burn their victims. And in areas where humans and infected are present together, they eliminate one by one or confront each other, using the resulting chaos to progress undetected.

In another part of Naughty Dog's 25-minute video, which avoided spoilers for the story beyond the basics, the developer offered a brief summary of some of Ellie's new and recurring abilities.

You can, for example, ride a horse to cross expansive environments, guide a boat through Seattle's flooded streets, and have access to new transverse mechanics for smoother movement around the world, whether simply exploring or in combat. Climbing and jumping are enhanced with a rope that can be used to scale vertical terrain and swing through obstacles, useful for reaching rare resources, new areas, and side stories.

Much more is discussed in the video, including craft enhancements and additions, the new workbench system, which allows you to use removed parts to modify weapon attributes, all displayed on weapon models, and a look at dogs Guardians, who can lead enemies to Ellie's position, if she can't shake off her own scent trail, visible in listening mode.

Most of those elements come together in a ten-minute gameplay sequence that sees Ellie move from Seattle's flooded streets to an abandoned building looking for a girl named Nora; As expected, many things happen brutally along the way.

If you prefer to look away and save the deeply atmospheric views of The Last of Us Part 2 for your own game, you won't have to wait long. Coming to PS4 on June 19.