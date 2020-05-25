Nausicaa is a Miyazaki movie and manga about radical change and survival.

May 25-30 is Studio Ghibli's week at Polygon. To celebrate the arrival of the Japanese House of Animation Library in digital and broadcast services, we are studying the history, impact, and major themes of the study. Follow along our Ghibli page of the week .

If there's one thing you should know about Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, it's that when the lone director wants to say something, whether in an interview or in his movies, he doesn't stop. Among other things, his filmography is known for his clear pattern of pro-environmental, pacifist, and humanist leanings.

These are good messages for any moment, but in the midst of what is probably just the first wave of New York City's never-ending coronavirus shutdown, another common message from Miyazaki has been at the forefront of my mind. It is most clearly expressed in his first original feature film, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, and his manga of the same name. Miyazaki's heroes often succeed in facing radical, existential, and irreversible change, overcoming the fear he instills, and finally embracing him.

Image: GKids

Nausicaä It is not a Studio Ghibli movie, because it preceded the studio. It was produced in 1984 by the animation studio Topcraft. But his success, at the box office, with critics and with Miyazaki's contemporaries, gave Miyazaki the influence and funds to co-found Ghibli a year later. What is now considered one of the greatest animated films of all time began as a long-running serialized manga.

After some failed attempts to collaborate with the magazine An image To bring manga adaptations to the screen, Miyazaki agreed to produce an original manga series for the publisher with the stipulation that it would not suit the film. He later relented, on the condition that he directed the Nausicaä movie, hence international success, founding a studio and launching a career.

Nausicaä the movie and Nausicaä The manga shares a setting, many characters and, in general, many themes. Both versions follow the princess, explorer, warrior, and peacemaker of the same name on their journey to end the conflict between human factions in a world where humanity is constantly beset by a hostile environment.

A thousand years ago, ancient humanity poisoned the earth in a terrible war of weapons known as God Warriors, destroying their own civilization. The poisoned land produced a constantly growing forest, the Sea of ​​Decadence, made up of deadly plants and fungi that produce a miasma in the air that can kill people in minutes, unless they wear proper protective masks at all times.

The Sea of ​​Decadence is populated by huge territorial insects with impenetrable skins and unstoppable strength. Occasionally, they gather in large swarms and stampedes, run on healthy land, and then starve. Their corpses carry miasma with them and serve as fertilizer for a new swath of the fast-growing forest. The daily life of humanity is limited and the days of civilization are numbered. And yet, in the face of nature itself turning against us, we cannot even stop at the catastrophic clash of rival empires: the world boils with war.

In the film, Nausicaä prevents a swarm of insects from invading her home and ends a dangerous plan to use an unearthed God Warrior to destroy all innocent life in the Sea of ​​Decadence. He also discovers that deep in the Sea of ​​Decadence there is a large cavern of petrified trees, like a cathedral, where the air is free of toxic spores, the land is fertile, and the water is clear and safe. The Sea of ​​Decadence is only full of toxins because it is cleaning the earth.

The final image in the film is a literal ray of hope: a single seed growing in that deep chamber, under a ray of pure sunlight. The image suggests that the world's recovery may take hundreds or thousands of years, but if humanity can accept its altered circumstances, everything will eventually change for the better. The implication is that the world is stronger than humanity's violence, and with or without your help, it will recover. Change may be permanent, but it is not always hostile. That is the message of Nausicaä the movie.

Nausicaä The manga is … more complicated.

Avid consumers of manga and anime are familiar with the fact that manga often adapts to film before its story is complete, and Nausicaä is no exception. The manga released its first installment in 1982, and the movie was released in 1984, but Miyazaki didn't finish the manga until 1994.

And at the time, he complicated the film's simple theme of allowing nature to take its course. The manga not only advises that humanity should embrace its current and changing circumstances. It states that if we seek to alter our current environment, rather than adapt to it, we deserve to perish.

Image: Viz Media

In the final chapter of the Nausicaä manga, the heroine discovers that humanity has already adapted to breathe traces of the miasma of the Sea of ​​Decadence, so they can no longer breathe fresh air. Humanity will not survive in the clean world that is causing the Sea of ​​Decadence. Nausicaä also faces the force that created the Sea in the first place: an ancient biological supercomputer, now worshiped as a dark god. Their plan is to cleanse the earth, annihilate humanity in the process, and replace civilization with a new crop of genetically modified humans.

Unable to destroy the Sea, and even knowing that it will likely bring about the end of human life, Nausicaä chooses to destroy the ancient machine and its altered human embryos. She rejects control of the past over the present, even at the expense of the future, lamenting only that the new humans in the machine have been caught in the middle.

"I shudder at the depth of my sin," she says (at least in my translation) when the machine collapses. "They must have been peaceful and intelligent people. Not violent like us.

Nausicaä's last moment of heroism is when he accepts that the world has changed and gives humanity the opportunity to try to find a new normal. However, the cost of not finding that new normal remains death.

After the Nausicaä movie, but during the production of the manga, Miyazaki directed some of his most lighthearted films, such as My neighbor Totoro and Kiki delivery service. The director has said that the Nausicaä The manga often served as an outlet for his darker ideas, allowing him to produce more light-hearted work for the big screen.

In that sense, it's no surprise that the first film he directed after wrapping Nausicaä the manga was Princess Mononoke, a dark, violent and bloody epic in which the heroes fail to stop radical change and destruction of the environment. In that movie, no one really wins: humanity and the forest suffer great losses.

But the protagonists also see evidence that life will continue, in a different way than they would have liked. The damaged forest will grow again in a new way, humans will rebuild their destroyed enclave. It is up to all the characters to accept that things will be different and try to adapt. Change is unpredictable and uncontrollable, but inevitable.

There are many uncertainties about our current moment. We wonder about the return of immediate community joys from movies released in theaters, live sporting events, concerts, libraries, gyms, and plays. We wonder about the return of our jobs, or that of our friends, or that of our loved ones, or even the return of the industry that employs us. We wonder if we will ever feel comfortable getting on a plane, a train or a bus, or simply while queuing at the grocery store, in a waiting room, or at the polling place.

Miyazaki's work and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind in particular, remind us that change is always on the horizon, and true heroism may lie in surrendering to it, rather than complaining about or resisting it. The idea is not to go quietly into the night, but to consciously walk towards a new dawn.