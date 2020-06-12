Navajo Nation Urges Congress to Rename Military Bases After Native Americans

A fitness coach who worked for Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, was fired after promoting a "I Can't Breathe" workout, according to a statement on the franchise's Facebook page.

The Wauwatosa franchise owners announced in a statement on their Facebook page Thursday night that the coach has been fired. The coach was not identified.

In a video posted to the franchise's Facebook page on Wednesday, co-owner John Mathie said he shares and understands "the outrage, based on the actions of the past 24 hours." He and business partner Jen Dunnington said the franchise would be the first to participate in the anti-racism training the parent company announced last week.

Mathie also said that participation in anti-racism training will be mandatory for all staff.

"A coach of mine did a workout for 'I Can't Breathe' and, while he intended to support the Black Lives Matter movement, it was clearly wrong," said Mathie.

Corporate owners Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortensen released a statement saying under the franchise model, "Owners make independent decisions about local promotional activities for their gyms. However, regardless of their original intent, the actions of the location of Wauwatosa were offensive, callous and inconsistent with our brand values. We understand the profound damage that this gym's actions have done to many of our members, and we truly apologize that this has happened. This experience has further galvanized our commitment to anti-racism education within our franchise network. "

Anytime Fitness has more than 4,500 gyms worldwide.