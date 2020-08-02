Naval probe event with dogs attacking & # 39; target & # 39; in Kaepernick t-shirt

The Navy said Sunday it is investigating video footage showing military dogs at a SEAL museum fundraising event being kidnapped from a male "target" wearing a Colin Kaepernick soccer jersey.

"Colin Kaepernick's position on Josh is attacked by 5 Navy SEAL dogs for not standing during the National Anthem at a Navy SEAL Museum fundraiser," says a post next to the video.

The video first appeared on Instagram in January 2019, but it only caught the attention of the Navy on Sunday, according to the Naval Special Warfare Command in a tweet.

"The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values ​​and spirit of the Naval Special War and the United States Navy," wrote the command, which oversees the Navy special operations forces, including the SEALS.

"We are investigating the matter thoroughly, and initial indications are that there were no active duty Navy personnel or equipment involved in the event of this independent organization."

Kaepernick is the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who sparked the kneeling controversy over the 2016 NFL anthem to protest racial injustices in the country.

The man at the SEAL museum show was wearing a ripped red and white No. 7 jersey with "Kaepernick" on the back, as was the quarterback put on for his team in one fell swoop, as training bit him in arms. dogs.

The museum, located in Fort Pierce, Florida, is registered as a nonprofit organization and "shares the legacy of the world's leading special operations force," according to its website.