Naval ship explosion in San Diego injures 11 sailors

Sailors on USS Bonhomme Richard had "minor injuries" from the fire and were taken to a hospital, Lt. Commander. Patricia Kreuzberger told CNN.
The entire crew is off the ship and represented, according to a cheep by the United States Pacific Fleet Surface Naval Forces on Sunday afternoon.
in a cheep, the Naval Surface Forces updated the number of sailors brought to the hospital from 18 to 18.
Firefighters were fighting a three-alarm fire on the ship, said Mónica Muñoz of SDFD. Several different agencies are working to fight the fire.
It is not clear what started the fire. Authorities requested the assistance of the San Diego Fire Department around 9 a.m. local time, Muñoz told CNN.
A second alarm was called at 9:09 a.m. and a third at 9:51 a.m., according to SDFD tweets.
USS Bonhomme Richard is an amphibious assault ship, according to the U.S. Navy.
There were 160 people on board when the fire started, according to the Naval Surface Forces. The ship, which has a crew of 1,000, was under maintenance.