Naval ship explosion in San Diego injures 11 sailors

Sailors on USS Bonhomme Richard had "minor injuries" from the fire and were taken to a hospital, Lt. Commander. Patricia Kreuzberger told CNN.

The entire crew is off the ship and represented, according to a cheep by the United States Pacific Fleet Surface Naval Forces on Sunday afternoon.

in a cheep , the Naval Surface Forces updated the number of sailors brought to the hospital from 18 to 18.

Firefighters were fighting a three-alarm fire on the ship, said Mónica Muñoz of SDFD. Several different agencies are working to fight the fire.