Navy Announces First Black Female Tactical Aircraft Pilot

The U.S. Navy announced its first black female tactical aircraft pilot on Thursday.

"BZ to lieutenant j.g. Madeline Swegle completing the Tactical Air (Strike) aviator curriculum, "tweeted the Naval Air Training Command, using an abbreviation for" Bravo Zulu, "meaning" well done. "

The Navy tweet also included a pair of images of the pilot who made history standing next to a T-45C Goshawk training aircraft Tuesday.

"Swegle is the first known female black TACAIR pilot from @ USNavy and will be receiving her Wings of Gold later this month," the announcement continued.

According to the Navy, the ceremony will take place on July 31.

Swegle is a native of Virginia who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017, Stars and Stripes reported.

She is assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21 based at Kingsville Naval Air Station in Texas.

Rear Admiral Paula Dunn, vice chief of information for the Navy, congratulated the pilot in a tweet of his own.

"Very proud of LTJG Swegle," she wrote. "Go kick your ass."

TACAIR graduates generally fly F / A-18E / F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, or F-35C Joint Strike Fighters, according to Stars and Stripes.

Swegle follows a path forged by Rosemary Mariner, who became the Army's first female tactical pilot in 1974.

Mariner became the first woman to command a naval aviation squad. The daughter of an Air Force pilot and a Navy nurse, she served from 1973 to 1997. She died in January 2019 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

Another notable female pilot is Arizona Senator Martha McSally, a retired Air Force colonel who was the first female combat pilot not only to fly in combat, but also to command a combat combat squadron in US history. USA

And Air Force Captain Emily Thompson became the first woman to fly the new F-35A Lightning II into combat last month.

But Swegle's achievement in the Navy also occurs when the military is trying to tackle a host of racial issues.

Two years ago, two black aviators claimed they were removed from the Navy tactical aircraft training program because of their race. Investigators later said they had been mistreated but that their removal was not wrong, according to The Drive.

Congress and the Department of Defense are studying the possibility of removing the names of Confederate leaders from military installations.

The Marine Corps banned Confederate symbols from its facilities earlier this year, and the Navy has announced plans to do something similar.

And the Army is investigating after leaflets were distributed to an Alabama base that painted President Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" as a form of "covert" white supremacy.

Kathleen Joyce and Adam Shaw of Fox News contributed to this report.