Navy Veterinarian Michael White returned to the United States after being released from detention in Iran.

U.S. Navy veteran Michael White returned to the United States early Friday after his release from I ran after almost two years of detention.

White, 48, arrived at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, near Washington, on a flight from Zurich, where he had flown for a delivery to US authorities after being released by Iranian officials. White told Fox News that he slept for a few hours on the transatlantic flight after enjoying a meat dinner.

President Trump welcomed White to the United States in a Twitter message early Friday.

"It's great to have Michael at home. Newcomer, "wrote the President." Very exciting. Thanks to Iran. "

Trump's message also included a message for Iran's leadership in Tehran.

"Don't wait until after the United States election to do big business," Trump advised. "I'm going to win. You'll make a better deal now!"

Relations between the United States and Iran have been strained since Trump decided in 2018 that the United States should withdraw from a nuclear deal that Iran had signed with world powers in 2015, during the Obama administration. Trump has said his goal is to seek a replacement agreement that better protects the interests of the United States.

In a recent development, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced last week that the United States planned end all sanctions exemptions That allowed European, Chinese and Russian companies to work with Iranian nuclear sites despite US sanctions.

The United States enacted economic sanctions against Iran in retaliation for its nuclear enrichment activity that resumed after Trump announced the withdrawal of the 2015 deal.

White's return to the US USA It was negotiated while US and Iranian officials continue their dialogue.

A senior US official told Fox News that as part of the agreement to free White, the United States agreed to free an Iranian-American doctor, Majid Taheri, who served 16 months for violating US sanctions against Iran and was sentenced Thursday. on time fulfilled.

Taheri has lived in the United States for 33 years and is a doctor in Florida, the official said.

Fox News was on the scene in Zurich on Thursday when White arrived from Tehran to be transferred. Iranian State Department envoy Brian Hook completed the transfer and took White out of the plane, into American custody and back on the loose.

Speaking to Fox News exclusively after landingWhite expressed his appreciation to the President, with whom he spoke on the phone after landing.

"I want to extend my personal thanks to President Trump for his efforts, both diplomatic and otherwise," he said. "It is making America great again and I look forward to what will happen here in the future."

When asked about his health, White said he was "getting better" but was sick with COVID-19 while in prison.

"I'm recovering pretty decent, getting back in shape," he said. “It was really in bad shape then. But I am improving a lot as a result of the Swiss Embassy and all the efforts of the Trump administration. "

White, from Imperial Beach, California, had been held in Vakilabad prison in Mashhad, Iran.

White said he was visiting his girlfriend in Iran in July 2018 when authorities there arrested him. In March 2019, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of insulting Iran's supreme leader and posting private photos on social media.

In March, White, who has battled cancer and other diseases, was initially released on medical leave, but was still ordered to remain in Iran at the time.

Authorities say they are still working to free other American citizens in Iran, such as Siamak Namazi, a businessman; his father Baquer Namazi; and Morad Tahbaz, an American environmentalist; as well as securing the remains of former FBI agent Robert Levinson. His family announced in late March that they received information that Levinson had died in Iranian custody.

