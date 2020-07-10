Naya Rivera 911 audio, surveillance video released; the search ends at night

Surveillance video and 911 audio in connection with the disappearance of former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera were released on Thursday, according to reports.

Southern California authorities previously said Rivera, 33, was allegedly killed after a boat trip Wednesday with her 4-year-old son. The boy was found only Wednesday in the boat they had rented on Piru Lake, north of Los Angeles.

The search for Rivera ended Thursday night with plans to resume on Friday, KNBC-TV Los Angeles reported. The search has already been declared a recovery operation by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Rivera and her son had rented the pontoon around 1 p.m. and another navigator discovered his son sleeping on the ship three hours later. The teams were also searching for the boat at the time its rental had expired.

"The emergency is that we have a missing person," said a person who called 911 around 4:40 p.m., the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles. "We found a little girl in one of the boats by the south end (of Lake Piru) but her mother is nowhere to be found," said the woman who called the dispatcher.

She said she had not seen the boy her husband found sleeping in the boat. The boy turned out to be Rivera's son, Josey, who has long hair.

The boat was found in an area of ​​the lake about 30 feet deep with 15 feet of visibility, authorities said. Along with Josey, who was wearing a life jacket, officials found Rivera's bag and an adult life jacket in the boat. His car was found in the parking lot, according to FOX 11.

Josey told investigators Wednesday that he and his mother had gone swimming during their excursion, but that she never got on the boat again. He had been wearing a life jacket, but she had not, he said.

Investigators closed the lake on Wednesday while searching for the actress "Glee" at night.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that "difficult conditions," such as low visibility on the lake, made the search "a very slow process."

Authorities said Rivera had been to the lake before, but that he has strong rip currents and that even experienced swimmers get entangled in the debris, KCAL-TV reported.

Surveillance video of the dock showed that Rivera and her son were the only two people who got on the boat and investigators said foul play was not suspected.

"We have no indication, after speaking with her son, that Ms. Rivera has reached the coast," Sheriff Sgt. Kevin Donoghue told reporters, according to FOX 11. "So the focus of our search efforts is in the water. He gave enough. " information to investigators to conclude that his mother never managed to get out of the water. "

Rivera is best known for playing Santana López in "Glee" and most recently has played Collette Jones in the series "Step Up: High Water".

She was married to actor Ryan Dorsey, Josey's father, from 2014 to 2018. Now she has reunited with Josey, according to People magazine.

