Naya Rivera fans watch over Lake California where she drowned

Dozens of distraught Naya Rivera fans gathered in California for a vigil at the sport where the star drowned earlier this month.

Organized by a Twitter fan page, Naya Rivera Army, a line of the actress's most devoted followers descended on Lake Piru on Saturday to take turns dedicating themselves and leaving moments for the late "Glee" star.

“I have the feeling that Naya is in the lake today. I'm sure he'll see all the love we're giving him, "said one fan. María said from the #NayasFanMemorial overlooking the lake.

Fans from places as remote as Oregon and Indiana flocked to the southern California lake, where the 33-year-old actress went missing on July 8 while sailing with her son, they told KCBS-TV.

They set up candle tables, photos and tributes, with messages and photos also pinned to the lake fence where Rivera's body was found days after she helped her son safely return to his boat.

While listening to their songs, fans, calling themselves "nayaholics", released "Forever in our hearts"Balloons across the lake, with others posting photos while taking photos as a toast to her.

Some of the messages and images will be left for an ongoing memorial, while others will be sent to the actress' family, organizers told CBS.

Many praised the life-changing power of seeing the star portray a Latina lesbian as her "Glee" character Santana López.

"Without 'Glee,' I swear I wouldn't be here. I wouldn't be alive. That's just a fact," one fan, an Indiana trans man named JP, told CBS.

Another fan from Portland, Oregon, said she was "struggling with my sexuality," until seeing her character on a major television show helped her "date" with her family.

"It literally gave me the courage," she said of the cast of a key character who was a lesbian on the show.