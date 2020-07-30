Naya Rivera makes her last television appearance on the Netflix show & # 39; Sugar Rush & # 39;

Naya Rivera will appear in season 3 of Netflix's "Sugar Rush", which could be her last television appearance.

The "Glee" star filmed an episode of the show as a guest judge in February, before the coronavirus quarantine and subsequent filming closings. Deadline reportedly reported that the "Sugar Rush" episode is the last he filmed in Hollywood.

Rivera, 33, drowned in Lake Piru in southern California earlier this month on a boat trip with her 4-year-old son, Josey. She died saving her son, but was unable to save herself, according to authorities.

After a debate between Netflix and Rivera's manager, the decision was made to continue production of the episode, which will be dedicated to her.

Season 3, titled "Extra Sweet," from the Extreme Baking Competition series, will premiere on July 31 on the streaming platform.