Naya Rivera: the actress & # 39; Glee & # 39; is missing in a lake in California

Rivera, 33, disappeared from Lake Piru in Ventura County Wednesday night. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said the search efforts will resume "at first glance" and called it a possible drowning.
Rivera went to the lake on Wednesday afternoon and rented a boat with her young son. The two were seen heading out to the lake together, Sheriff Captain Eric Buschow said at a press conference.
About three hours after they left the dock, another navigator discovered a drift boat with the sleeping child on board. Authorities were notified and began searching from the air and with a diving team.
While obtaining information was difficult, the boy said they went swimming but that the mother did not return to the boat, Buschow said. He said the boy was wearing a life jacket and an adult life jacket was found in the boat.
Rivera has a 4-year-old son and the local media reports that it was the boy found on the boat. CNN has reached out to its representatives for more details.
She played Santana López on the Fox show for six years from 2009, and appeared in almost every episode of the musical-comedy-drama. He was also in the CBS comedy "The Royal Family" and in the comedy film "The Master of Disguise".
Celebrities, including her "Glee" co-star Harry Shum Jr., shared their concerns on social media.
Actress Jackée Harry tweeted a scene she shared with Rivera in the comedy "The Royal Family," which was Rivera's first acting job at the age of 4.
"Prayers for the lovely Naya Rivera," Harry tweeted. "We starred side by side in his first television series, The Royal Family, and I've seen his career flourish ever since. Please, God, don't shorten this life."
Zack Teperman, who described himself as Rivera's former publicist, said he was shocked by the news of his disappearance.
"I still cannot believe what I hear and I hope it is not true," he posted on social media. "I'm sad. Naya Rivera was one of the first people I had the honor to work with in 2009 when I entered public relations and moved to Hollywood. One of the first people to allow me to give her advice and guidance. She through those crazy Glee days. "