Naya Rivera: the actress & # 39; Glee & # 39; is missing in a lake in California







Rivera, 33, disappeared from Lake Piru in Ventura County Wednesday night. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said the search efforts will resume "at first glance" and called it a possible drowning.

Rivera went to the lake on Wednesday afternoon and rented a boat with her young son. The two were seen heading out to the lake together, Sheriff Captain Eric Buschow said at a press conference.

About three hours after they left the dock, another navigator discovered a drift boat with the sleeping child on board. Authorities were notified and began searching from the air and with a diving team.

While obtaining information was difficult, the boy said they went swimming but that the mother did not return to the boat, Buschow said. He said the boy was wearing a life jacket and an adult life jacket was found in the boat.