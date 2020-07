Authorities said Monday they are "certain" that a body found in Piru Lake belongs to former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera.

The Ventura County medical examiner will make an official identification, authorities said.

The body was found in the northeast corner of the lake five days after Rivera's disappearance, 33. Her son was found on July 8 asleep and alone on a rented pontoon, authorities said.

