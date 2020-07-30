Naya Rivera's death certificate says she drowned & # 39; in minutes & # 39;

Naya Rivera drowned "in minutes," according to her death certificate.

The document was obtained by The Daily Mail on Thursday, more than three weeks after the body of the 33-year-old actress "Glee" was found floating in Lake Piru in southern California.

The Ventura County medical examiner's office previously performed an autopsy and confirmed that the mother of one had accidentally drowned in the lake, where she had been on a boat trip with her 4-year-old son Josey.

He had no underlying ailments, and no drugs or alcohol were found in his system, either.

Rivera was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles last Friday, according to the death certificate, issued in Ventura County.