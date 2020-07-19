Naya Rivera's ex-boyfriend Big Sean pays tribute to the late actress: "You are a hero!"

Naya Rivera's ex-fiancé Big Sean spoke after the actress's death.

Rivera is alleged to have drowned in Piru Lake in southern California on July 8. His body was found on July 13, and the medical examiner confirmed his identity the next day. She was 33 years old.

The actress is believed to have been able to help her 4-year-old son Josey climb the pontoon they rented after a dip in the water, but was unable to save herself.

NAYA RIVERA'S FAMILY SPEAKS, REMEMBERING THE STAR AS A "BEAUTIFUL LEGEND": "HEAVEN WON ANGEL SASSY"

Actress and rapper Big Sean, whose real name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, was engaged for six months between 2013 and 2014.

Anderson, 32, shared a message on Instagram on Friday as a tribute to his ex-girlfriend.

The musician shared a black and white photo of Rivera, as well as a photo of the former "Glee" star hugging his Josey.

THE COREADOR OF THE STAR & # 39; GLEE & # 39; DE NAYA RIVERA, MORRIS SAYS THE CAST MEMBERS IN LAKE PIRU CALLED HER OUT OF THE WATER

Rest in peace, Naya, may God bless your soul. Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence, "Anderson wrote in the caption. "You are a hero! Not only because of how you saved your son, but also because of the barriers that you broke down for so many people so that they feel self-confident and stand erect and proud when they can't do it.

He continued, "I appreciate and appreciate everything that happened between us to make myself wiser and a better person. I am still grieving and in shock, I can't believe this is real. I am praying for you and your family and I know that you're caring and protecting. Rest in peace Naya. "

Rivera and Anderson began dating in April 2013 before getting engaged in October of the same year. A few months later, their relationship ended.

Rivera previously spoke to "Entertainment Tonight" about the split, noting that it didn't work because Anderson "was not Ryan (Dorsey)."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rivera had previously dated fellow actor Dorsey, 37, and married him in 2014. The two, who shared Josey, finalized their divorce in 2018.