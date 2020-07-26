Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey shares his pain and says they were together a day before he disappeared.

"This is so unfair … there are not enough words to express the emptiness left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here." Dorsey wrote on Instagram.
In her post, Dorsey says the three of them had been together a day before she disappeared.
"I am grateful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest child we could hope for," the actor wrote on Instagram.
"Life is about good and bad times, but with Josey he makes the bad times a little less, because a part of you will always be with us. He will never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you."
Rivera's body was found in early July in Piru Lake, after she rented a boat with her son to go swimming. Investigators assumed the actress was dead when they found her son sleeping alone in the boat. The boy told rescuers that he and his mother had gone to the water to swim, but that she did not return to the boat. He told investigators he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water, police said.
Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said the actress had used her last strength to save the girl, but was unable to return to the boat.