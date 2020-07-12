Naya Rivera's family visits Piru Lake where she disappeared while the search continues

Naya Rivera's family has visited Piru Lake while the search for the former "Glee" star continues.

Rivera, 33, went missing last week during a visit to Lake California with her 4-year-old son Josey, who was found alone on a pontoon that the actress had rented when authorities were notified.

Rivera's body has not been found and it is presumed that he drowned.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Rivera's family visited the lake on Saturday afternoon.

"We have been using the same resources that we have been using for the past three days: dead dogs, sonar technology, helicopters," the spokesman said. "The Tulare County Sheriff has been helping from the beginning and we have the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office (also helping)."

The spokesman said they hope to "bring closure to the family."

"They are pretty devastated, as you can imagine. That is our goal, to bring that closure closer to them as best we can here," they said.

Low visibility on the lake has made the search "difficult," authorities previously said.

"Visibility in the water is one to two feet," Capt. Eric Buschow said during a press conference on Friday, noting that the depth in the area being searched is up to 35 feet.

"We are still continuing the search and we appreciate everyone's cooperation," he said. "We know that everyone is concerned about this case and locating her and closing her family."

Buschow said he is confident that Rivera's body will be found.

Authorities focus on the north and east sides of the lake, depending on where Rivera's boat was found and the wind and current patterns.

"We don't know if they will find her in five minutes or in five days, so we will continue this effort," Buschow said.

Josey, the son of Rivera's ex-husband, actor Ryan Dorsey, is "in good health," authorities confirmed earlier in the week.

Piru Lake is two miles long and its deepest point is "about 130 feet," Buschow said. Authorities are also using sniffer dogs to help search from boats.

Rivera's family has yet to release a public statement.

Julius Young and Melissa Roberto of Fox News contributed to this report.