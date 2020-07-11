Naya Rivera's mother breaks into the lake where her daughter disappeared

Naya Rivera's mother collapsed on the shores of Lake Piru on Saturday, kneeling and opening her arms wide, with her son Mychal at her side. They looked out at the waters where the "Glee" actress disappeared on Wednesday.

The mother and son then donned life jackets and boarded a boat to help with the search for the body, TMZ reported. Police officers continued to track the water in search of Rivera, who disappeared after a boat accident on a California lake with his young son, posting images of the muddy and impenetrable waters where the star is believed to have disappeared.

"Here is an example of underwater visibility at a depth of 30 feet in Piru Lake," wrote the Ventura County Sheriff's Office along with a short clip of the muddy depths.

Rivera, 33, went missing in southern California on Wednesday after renting a pontoon with her 4-year-old son Josey. The man who rented the boat to Rivera found the boy alone in the boat after the couple was unable to return to shore.

Authorities are using a variety of tools in their search for Rivera, including sonar, dogs and divers, they said.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said it believes the actress accidentally drowned in the lake, about 56 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Investigators found Rivera's ID and purse. Rivera's son Josey with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey wore a life jacket. Another life jacket was seen on the boat, authorities said.

"We don't know if they will find her in five minutes or in five days, so we will continue this effort," said Capt. Eric Buschow, spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, CNN reported.

The Sheriff's Office is working with Coast Guard and Tulare County finders in the recovery. Buschow said investigators are using a lateral scanning probe in the water with visibility of just one foot. A specially trained dog is also being used to alert handlers if they feel a body underwater, according to the report.