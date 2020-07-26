Naya Rivera's sister Nickayla Rivera pays tribute to the late actress in a love post: & # 39; Our connection is infinite & # 39;

Naya Rivera's sister is speaking after the actress's death in Lake Piru in southern California earlier this month.

Rivera, 33, took his 4-year-old son Josey to the lake on July 8, when he is supposed to have drowned after swimming in the water and helping Josey get back on the boat.

His body was found on July 13, and his identity was confirmed by a coroner the next day.

As tributes to Rivera's former co-stars, friends and family, her sister Nickayla has now broken her silence on social media about the devastating loss.

The 25-year-old model shared a black and white photo of herself planting a kiss on her older sister's cheek while sporting a big smile.

"Sister, there are no words to describe my love for you," Nickayla began. "Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were completely opposite, but at the same time equal. Yin for my yang."

It seems that the "Sorry" singer was close to her younger sister, as she appeared on the model's Instagram multiple times.

"I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself," Nickayla continued. "⁣⁣ I've never known a life without you and I still can't imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But despite everything, everything that we were, we still are. I will always look at you with the same eyes I had when I was young."

She concluded: "My shmaya, I will love you for eternity and I will miss you every second of my life."

Nickayla and Rivera also had a brother, Mychal, who was a former professional soccer player.

The three brothers appeared in a post on Nickayla's Instagram since May 2019.

In the image, Nickayla sits between her brother and sister as they pose for the camera.

"Gangs of gangs," he wrote in the caption.

The late actress also received tributes from her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, her ex-boyfriend Big Sean and many of her co-stars.

Rivera was best known for playing Santana López in the six seasons of "Glee," alongside Heather Morris, who also paid tribute to her former co-star by sharing a handful of photos of her own son playing with Rivera.