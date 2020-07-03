NBA and union agree to 29 approved social justice messages for jerseys

Options are set for NBA social justice messages.

Players will have a list of 29 statements to choose from to put on the back of their jerseys in place of their names during the first four days of the league restart in Orlando, ESPN's The Undefeated reported Friday.

The list, as agreed by the league and the NBA Players Association, includes these messages: Black Lives Matter; Say their names; Vote; I cannot breathe Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the people; Justice Now; Say his name; Yes You Can (Yes, We Can); Release; Look at us; Listen to us; Respect us love us; Listens; Listen to us; Get up; Ally; Anti racist; I'm a man; Talk loud; How many more; Group economy; Education reform; and mentor.

Although players aren't required to have a message on their jerseys, according to the report, those who choose to can still save it after the first four days, but their last names will be added below.

The Undefeated previously reported that players would not use the names of men and women who died in police custody or in racially motivated incidents, so as not to offend the families of a victim whose name was not used.

Players have reportedly held meetings to discuss how best to use their platforms to tackle systemic racism and police brutality, following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others. Messages on T-shirts are just one of the ways they plan to do so, according to reports.