NBA Coach Praises Knicks Candidate Tom Thibodeau

There was a perception of Tom Thibodeau after he was fired by the Timberwolves in 2019 that he was a brusque taskmaster who doesn't connect well with a new generation of young players.

That image annoys Magic head coach Steve Clifford.

Clifford and Thibodeau were on Jeff Van Gundy's staff with the Knicks and Rockets, working together for all but the seasons from 2000 to 2007. Clifford says he has learned a lot about relationships with Thibodeau players, considered the prime candidate for the Knicks chief job.

Clifford believes that part of the perception is Thibodeau's fiery behavior on the sidelines.

"The misconception is how nice it is," Clifford told The Post from Orlando, Florida, where he is preparing for the NBA restart. "The boys love it. It will not be every player, but his relationship with the players is a strength.

"The most important thing that helped me was player development," added Clifford. “If you go back to Larry Johnson, (Latrell Sprewell), Allan (Houston), Marcus (Camby), he had a close working relationship with all those guys. In Houston, it was Tracy (McGrady), Yao (Ming). "

Being fired by the Timberwolves in January 2019 and a contentious relationship with Bulls management cast some doubt on Thibodeau despite a solid career record of 352-246 (.589). He has also been winning franchises with the Knicks, Houston, and Boston, where he was the chief assistant to Doc Rivers.

"His great strength is his relationship with the players," said Clifford. "He is a teacher. He knows how to communicate effectively with players of different personalities and he connects. He did it as an assistant and head coach. What he did that not many coaches can do is work with boys in all positions. base Charlie) Ward, centers, forwards. "

If Thibodeau struggled with Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns of Minnesota, Clifford points to success with Derrick Rose, Jimmy Butler and Luol Deng when they were young.

"If you look everywhere he's been, the teams he's been involved with win," Clifford said. "All the players want, they want the best chance to win. Look at Chicago, the change there, and then Minnesota, where 14 years have passed since they made the playoffs. They want a committed coach who pushes them, improves them and has the best chance of winning. He is all of those things. "

Another painful point for Clifford is that Thibodeau was classified solely as a defensive coach. Not that there's anything wrong with that, especially considering the Knicks' defense has been delayed for years.

Interim coach Mike Miller gave the Knicks defense more structure. Although it's a long shot, Miller is still being considered for permanent work. At least Miller is expected to remain on the new coach's staff.

"I think he is labeled a defensive coach and yet as a coach against him he is an excellent offensive coach," said Clifford. "Teams in Chicago and Minnesota, the numbers confirm it. Are you a great defensive coach? There is no better defensive mind than Tom. But he's also an excellent offensive coach. "

With the Nets and Houston, Brooklyn will be looking for a coach and the Rockets can pass Mike D & # 39; Antoni, involved in next month's reboot, the Knicks have their first crack at Thibodeau, which is probably more suited to a smarter roster. . But Leon Rose's presidency could be the trump card. Thibodeau is a client of the Creative Artists Agency and knows Rose from there.

That's essential considering Thibodeau and former Bulls general manager John Paxson squabbled and the New Britain, Connecticut product didn't agree with Minnesota CEO Ethan Casson, either.

"The ability to have a comfort level and work with management is where it all starts," said Clifford. "Their friendship and working together before is a great advantage."

"He is from Connecticut, but more than anything he worked (with the Knicks) and worked there during a time when there were high expectations and they had deep playoff runs. It was a big part of the success they had. He has experienced New York and understands the pressures of New York. He's unique from other places. He knows what working with the media is about, which is a big part of it. He understands what that work entails. "