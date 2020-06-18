NBA Coaches Union voices concern over Disney's restart plan

The NBA Coaches Union is concerned that the return to league setup at Walt Disney World Resort will risk the health of its members and hurt their future job prospects.

At the end of what will be a more than four-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA will have 22 of its 30 teams resume action on the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, and the training camp will take place. July 9. 29 and games will begin on July 30.

Essentially, all players and staff will be quarantined for the duration of their stay in the NBA "bubble" while undergoing regular COVID-19 testing.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches is questioning the details of the "bubble" protocols, particularly whether the league's oldest head coaches will be able to perform all of their usual duties.

Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs, who is 71 years old; Mike D’Antoni of the Houston Rockets, 69; and Alvin Gentry, 65, of the New Orleans Pelicans, all fall in the age range considered to be at risk of serious consequences if they contract the coronavirus.

In a statement to ESPN, the union wrote: “The health and safety of all NBA coaches is our primary concern. However, we are also concerned about a coach's opportunity to work and not having his ability to secure future jobs that is severely compromised. The league assured us that a coach will not be excluded solely because of his age.

"We believe that the medical review process is designed to target only those individuals who present significant threats of substantial harm to themselves that cannot be reduced or eliminated by the NBA's considerable steps to create a healthy and safe environment in Orlando.

"Adam (Silver) and the NBA have created a situation in Orlando that is much safer than in our coaches' home markets." In the absence of a significant threat, we believe that a coach should be able to understand and take his individual risks, give up responsibility and the coach in Orlando. "

Silver had initially said in a TNT interview on June 5: “There are people involved in this league, particularly coaches, who are obviously older people. … We will have to work through protocols, for example, and it may be that certain coaches cannot be the bench coach.

"They may have to maintain social distancing protocols, and maybe they can be in front of a room, a locker room … with a blackboard, but when it comes to the actual game, we are not going to want them so close to the players to protect them. "

However, Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, NBACA president, later spoke with Silver.

"(Silver) admitted that he shot the gun with his statement to TNT," Carlisle told ESPN. “The health and safety of our coaches is above all. It is entirely possible that an NBA coach in his 60s or 70s may be healthier than someone in his 30s or 40s.

"The conversation should never be solely about a person's age. Adam assured me that we would work together on this to help determine what is safe and fair for all of our coaches."