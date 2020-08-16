nba-dismisses-photographer-who-posted-offensive-kamala-harris-meme

(CNN) A photographer working for the NBA was dismissed from the league’s bubble in Orlando after posting an offensive meme apparently aimed at Sen. Kamala Harris on his Facebook page.

The photographer, Bill Baptist, shared an image last week of a mock logo for the Democratic presidential ticket that says “Joe and the Hoe,” an apparent reference to Joe Biden and Harris, his running mate.

The meme was noticed by former WNBA Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes, who shared a screenshot of his post on her Facebook page and called for Baptist’s dismissal.

“It’s amazing how people will smile in your face but eventually their true colors will show. NBA and Houston Rockets he needs to GO!!! So disrespectful,” she wrote.

An NBA spokesman issued a short statement to CNN in response: “The photographer is an independent contractor and his services are no longer being used in Orlando.”