NBA Hall of Fame member Wes Unseld dies at 74





Unseld's family said he passed away surrounded by family members and after long health battles, most recently with pneumonia.

"He was the stone of our family, an extremely devoted patriarch who delighted in being with his wife, children, friends, and teammates," wrote his family. "He was our hero and he loved playing and working around basketball in the cities of Baltimore and Washington D.C., cities that he wore with pride on his chest for so many years."

Selected with the second overall pick in the 1968 draft by the Baltimore Bullets, Unseld had an immediate impact and changed the fortunes of the franchise, now known as the Washington Wizards.

In his first season in Baltimore, he led the team to a record of 57-25, 21 wins more than the year before, and led the Bullets to their first playoff appearance.

Averaging 13.8 points and 18.2 rebounds per game in his rookie season, Unseld won the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player award of the regular season, becoming the second NBA player after Wilt Chamberlain to capture both awards in the same season. Known for his rebounds and great exit passes, Unseld led Baltimore to five consecutive playoff appearances, which continued after the franchise moved to Washington, technically, the Maryland suburbs, in 1973. The Bullets made 12 consecutive appearances. in the playoffs and four NBA finals during his career. During this time, the five-time All-Star averaged 10.8 points, 14.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists. His greatest moment came in 1978, when he and Hall of Fame Elvin Hayes led the Bullets to the NBA championship, defeating Seattle SuperSonics in seven games. Unseld was named the most valuable player in the final. "We all admire Wes as the mainstay of this franchise for so long, but it was his work off the field that will truly leave a striking legacy and live on through the many people he touched and influenced throughout his life in the basketball and beyond. " said Ted Leonsis, president and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, owner of the Wizards. In 1981, the Unseld No. 41 was retired and is now one of five Bullets / Wizards jerseys hanging on the rafters of the Capital One Arena in Washington. After retiring from the NBA, Unseld remained with the Bullets, first working in the main office and then training the team. He won 202 games, the second most in franchise history. In 1988 Unseld was included in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He was chosen as one of the top 50 players in league history in 1996. "His physical prowess, undeniable talent, and on-court behavior may have caused fear in opponents throughout the NBA, but he will be best remembered as a mentor, leader and friend," said Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard. Wes Unseld is survived by his 50-year-old wife Connie, daughter Kimberly, son Wes Jr., and two grandchildren.





Source link