NBA legend Bill Russell says the "insufficient" change will come from the death of George Floyd, recalls the Mississippi visit in 1963

Bill Russell, the legendary Boston Celts center and NBA Hall of Fame says he is not optimistic that "enough" change will come from the George Floyd protests, pointing to history as an example.

Russell, a veteran civil rights activist, shared his grim outlook on the protests that erupted after the death of Floyd, who died last week while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

"My wife took me to see some of the protests," Russell said in a tweet. "He said it was emotional and shocking and asked, 'Can you believe you would live with this again in your life? "I said yes, nothing had changed and we will see some changes, but probably not enough."

Russell was referring to a visit to Mississippi in 1963 that he had made after the murder of Medgar Evers, a civil rights activist and NAACP field secretary, according to Bleach report.

He shared a cut from an article detailing his journey where he conducted the first integrated basketball camp in the state.

"I'd rather die for something than live for nothing," he said at the time. "I'm a man. If I have to be a boy to be popular, then I don't want it … If my popularity depends on something like this, I don't care."

Russell's message remains valid in the wake of Floyd's death.

"This is a time of crisis and we are closer to the crossroads."