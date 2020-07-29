NBA Pandemic 2020 Shortened Season: Everything You Need to Know

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


The 2019-20 NBA season was halted on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The pandemic forced the league to suspend the season indefinitely, and at one point, many believed it would not return until next year.

However, the league was able to unite with a plan, and the season will resume on July 30 at the Disney World complex near Orlando, Florida.

The players started arriving at the Disney complex on July 7, testing daily once they got there, and it is possible that they may be away from their families for more than three months. Families are not expected to be allowed on-site at Disney until the start of the second round of the playoffs, which will begin in late August or early September.

For the 22 teams that will go to Disney, the configuration of the lists of eight games will be practically the same: a consecutive one for each of the clubs, with all the games to be played in a period of 16 days. August 14. The NBA will use three arenas at Disney, and in addition to the two-game roster on opening night, there will be between four and seven games each day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NBA COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

There will be some very unusual elements, with games starting at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. on weekends and most nights, see that the board ends at 9 p.m. Announcements – aside from the NBA Finals games, an absolute rarity for games played on the East Coast.

Plans call for 52 of the 88 sown games to be televised nationally, 18 on TNT (including the opening night doubleheader), 17 on ESPN, 14 on NBA TV and three on ABC. The games will also be shown in local markets.

Most of the arenas on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus will be used for multiple games each day, with no notice scheduled less than four hours apart in each of those three buildings, with the league allowing time between games to disinfect everything that players, coaches or staff might come in contact with.

If the ninth-place team needs a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed at any of the conferences and ends within the team's four games in eighth place, those games in a series of two better than the team No. 9 The need to sweep will begin on August 15.

The NBA playoffs will begin on August 17, and the NBA Finals will begin on September 30 with a possible Game 7 on October 13.

Read below to review the preview of each team before the season restart.

** **

CELTAS DE BOSTON

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum leads the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder's Danilo Gallinari (8) and Terrance Ferguson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Boston. (AP Photo / Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum leads the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder's Danilo Gallinari (8) and Terrance Ferguson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Boston. (AP Photo / Michael Dwyer)

Current record: 43-21

Current status of the conference: 3rd in the east

Coach: Brad Stevens

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

BROOKLYN NETS

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) drives to the basket against Daniel Theis of the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Boston. (AP Photo / Mary Schwalm)

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) drives to the basket against Daniel Theis of the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Boston. (AP Photo / Mary Schwalm)

Current record: 30-34

Current status of the conference: 7th in the east

Coach: Jacque Vaughn

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

DALLAS MAVERICKS

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, left, works against Avery Bradley of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas on Friday, November 1, 2019. (AP Photo / Tony Gutiérrez)

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, left, works against Avery Bradley of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas on Friday, November 1, 2019. (AP Photo / Tony Gutiérrez)

Current record: 40-27

Current status of the conference: 7th in the west

Coach: Rick Carlisle

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

Denver nuggets

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, looks to shoot at Trail Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series on Sunday May 5, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. (AP Photo / Craig Mitchelldyer)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, looks to shoot at Trail Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series on Sunday May 5, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. (AP Photo / Craig Mitchelldyer)

Current record: 43-22

Current status of the conference: 3rd in the west

Coach: Michael Malone

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

HOUSTON rockets

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) reacts after scoring a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Monday, November 4, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee (AP) Photo / Brandon Dill)

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) reacts after scoring a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Monday, November 4, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee (AP) Photo / Brandon Dill)

Current record: 40-24

Current status of the conference: Sixth in the west

Coach: Mike D & # 39; Antoni

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

INDIANA PACERS

Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) drives against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Miami. (AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee)

Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) drives against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Miami. (AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee)

Current record: 39-26

Current status of the conference: 5th in the east

Coach: Nate McMillan

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Kawhi Leonard (2) of the Los Angeles Clippers is defended by Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Kawhi Leonard (2) of the Los Angeles Clippers is defended by Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Current record: 44-20

Current status of the conference: 2nd in the west

Coach: Doc Rivers

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

THE LAKERS OF LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leads against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Atlanta. (AP Photo / John Bazemore)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leads against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Atlanta. (AP Photo / John Bazemore)

Current record: 49-14

Current status of the conference: West first

Coach: Frank Vogel

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

DALLAS, TEXAS - March 06: Ja Morant # 12 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the game against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at the American Airlines Center on March 06, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and accepts that, by downloading and / or using this photograph, he accepts the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

DALLAS, TEXAS – March 06: Ja Morant # 12 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the game against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at the American Airlines Center on March 06, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and accepts that, by downloading and / or using this photograph, he accepts the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Current record: 32-33

Current status of the conference: 8 in the west

Coach: Taylor Jenkins

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

MIAMI HEAT

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler, left, drives against Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo / Gastón De Cárdenas)

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler, left, drives against Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo / Gastón De Cárdenas)

Current record: 41-24

Current status of the conference: 4th in the east

Coach: Erik spoelstra

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, seeks to drive against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo / Nell Redmond)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, seeks to drive against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo / Nell Redmond)

Current record: 53-12

Current status of the conference: East first

Coach: Mike Budenholzer

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

NEW PELICANS ORLEANS

FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws free throws before an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. Pelicans rookie Williamson says he feels he's in good shape as he prepares to help lead New Orleans' eight-game push to reach the NBA playoffs. (AP Photo / Michael Ainsworth)

FILE – In this March 4, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws free throws before an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. Pelicans rookie Williamson says he feels he's in good shape as he prepares to help lead New Orleans' eight-game push to reach the NBA playoffs. (AP Photo / Michael Ainsworth)

Current record: 28-36

Current status of the conference: 10 in the west

Coach: Alvin Gentry

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

February 23, 2020; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul (3) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo (6) collide all five during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City won 131-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports - 14089062

February 23, 2020; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul (3) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo (6) collide all five during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City won 131-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports – 14089062

Current record: 40-24

Current status of the conference: 5th in the west

Coach: Billy Donovan

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

ORLANDO MAGIC

March 22, 2014; Salt Lake City, UT, United States; Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz at EnergySolutions Arena. The Jazz won 89-88. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

March 22, 2014; Salt Lake City, UT, United States; Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz at EnergySolutions Arena. The Jazz won 89-88. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Current record: 30-35

Current status of the conference: 8th in the east

Coach: Steve Clifford

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after it was announced that he and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves were ejected, during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 117-95. (AP Photo / Matt Rourke)

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after it was announced that he and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves were ejected, during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 117-95. (AP Photo / Matt Rourke)

Current record: 39-26

Current status of the conference: 6th in the east

Coach: Brett Brown

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

PHOENIX SUNS

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 24: Devin Booker # 1 of the Phoenix Suns watches during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 24, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and accepts that, by downloading and / or using this photograph, the user accepts the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett / Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – FEBRUARY 24: Devin Booker # 1 of the Phoenix Suns watches during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 24, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and accepts that, by downloading and / or using this photograph, the user accepts the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett / Getty Images)

Current record: 26-39

Current status of the conference: 13 in the west

Coach: Monty Williams

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

PORTLAND ROAD BALIZERS

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 10: Damian Lillard # 0 of the Portland Trail Blazers takes the ball to the court during the second half of the game against the Phoenix Suns at the Moda Center on March 10, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The Portland Trail Blazers outscored the Phoenix Suns, 121-105. NOTE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and accepts that, by downloading and / or using this photograph, he accepts the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner / Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OREGON – MARCH 10: Damian Lillard # 0 of the Portland Trail Blazers takes the ball to the court during the second half of the game against the Phoenix Suns at the Moda Center on March 10, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The Portland Trail Blazers outscored the Phoenix Suns, 121-105. NOTE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and accepts that, by downloading and / or using this photograph, he accepts the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner / Getty Images)

Current record: 29-37

Current status of the conference: Ninth in the west

Coach: Terry Stotts

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

KINGS OF THE SACRAMENT

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 8: Harrison Barnes # 40 of the Sacramento Kings leads against OG Anunoby # 3 of the Toronto Raptors on March 8, 2020 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO THE USER: the user expressly acknowledges and accepts that, by downloading and / or using this photograph, the user accepts the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner / NBAE via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, CA – MARCH 8: Harrison Barnes # 40 of the Sacramento Kings leads against OG Anunoby # 3 of the Toronto Raptors on March 8, 2020 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO THE USER: the user expressly acknowledges and accepts that, by downloading and / or using this photograph, the user accepts the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner / NBAE via Getty Images)

Current record: 28-36

Current status of the conference: 11 in the west

Coach: Luke Walton

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

SPURS OF SAN ANTONIO

Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton, left, defends against San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan during the first half of Game 1 of a series of first-round NBA basketball playoffs on Saturday the 13th April 2019 in Denver. (AP Photo / David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton, left, defends against San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan during the first half of Game 1 of a series of first-round NBA basketball playoffs on Saturday the 13th April 2019 in Denver. (AP Photo / David Zalubowski)

Current record: 27-36

Current status of the conference: 12 in the west

Coach: Gregg Popovich

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

TORONTO RAPTORS

Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors, left, fights for a loose ball with Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Saitama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo / Jae C. Hong)

Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors, left, fights for a loose ball with Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Saitama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo / Jae C. Hong)

Current record: 46-18

Current status of the conference: 2nd in the east

Coach: Nick Nurse

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

** **

UTAH JAZZ

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) protects against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020 in Salt Lake City . (AP Photo / Rick Bowmer)

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) protects against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020 in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo / Rick Bowmer)

Current record: 41-23

Current status of the conference: 4th in the west

Coach: Quin Snyder

Click here to read the full preview

** **

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, left, seeks to drive against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J.

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, left, seeks to drive against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J.

Current record: 24-40

Current status of the conference: Ninth in the East

Coach: Scott Brooks

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here