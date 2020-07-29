NBA Pandemic 2020 Shortened Season: Everything You Need to Know

The 2019-20 NBA season was halted on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The pandemic forced the league to suspend the season indefinitely, and at one point, many believed it would not return until next year.

However, the league was able to unite with a plan, and the season will resume on July 30 at the Disney World complex near Orlando, Florida.

The players started arriving at the Disney complex on July 7, testing daily once they got there, and it is possible that they may be away from their families for more than three months. Families are not expected to be allowed on-site at Disney until the start of the second round of the playoffs, which will begin in late August or early September.

For the 22 teams that will go to Disney, the configuration of the lists of eight games will be practically the same: a consecutive one for each of the clubs, with all the games to be played in a period of 16 days. August 14. The NBA will use three arenas at Disney, and in addition to the two-game roster on opening night, there will be between four and seven games each day.

There will be some very unusual elements, with games starting at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. on weekends and most nights, see that the board ends at 9 p.m. Announcements – aside from the NBA Finals games, an absolute rarity for games played on the East Coast.

Plans call for 52 of the 88 sown games to be televised nationally, 18 on TNT (including the opening night doubleheader), 17 on ESPN, 14 on NBA TV and three on ABC. The games will also be shown in local markets.

Most of the arenas on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus will be used for multiple games each day, with no notice scheduled less than four hours apart in each of those three buildings, with the league allowing time between games to disinfect everything that players, coaches or staff might come in contact with.

If the ninth-place team needs a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed at any of the conferences and ends within the team's four games in eighth place, those games in a series of two better than the team No. 9 The need to sweep will begin on August 15.

The NBA playoffs will begin on August 17, and the NBA Finals will begin on September 30 with a possible Game 7 on October 13.

Read below to review the preview of each team before the season restart.

CELTAS DE BOSTON

Current record: 43-21

Current status of the conference: 3rd in the east

Coach: Brad Stevens

BROOKLYN NETS

Current record: 30-34

Current status of the conference: 7th in the east

Coach: Jacque Vaughn

DALLAS MAVERICKS

Current record: 40-27

Current status of the conference: 7th in the west

Coach: Rick Carlisle

Denver nuggets

Current record: 43-22

Current status of the conference: 3rd in the west

Coach: Michael Malone

HOUSTON rockets

Current record: 40-24

Current status of the conference: Sixth in the west

Coach: Mike D & # 39; Antoni

INDIANA PACERS

Current record: 39-26

Current status of the conference: 5th in the east

Coach: Nate McMillan

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Current record: 44-20

Current status of the conference: 2nd in the west

Coach: Doc Rivers

THE LAKERS OF LOS ANGELES

Current record: 49-14

Current status of the conference: West first

Coach: Frank Vogel

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Current record: 32-33

Current status of the conference: 8 in the west

Coach: Taylor Jenkins

MIAMI HEAT

Current record: 41-24

Current status of the conference: 4th in the east

Coach: Erik spoelstra

MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Current record: 53-12

Current status of the conference: East first

Coach: Mike Budenholzer

NEW PELICANS ORLEANS

Current record: 28-36

Current status of the conference: 10 in the west

Coach: Alvin Gentry

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Current record: 40-24

Current status of the conference: 5th in the west

Coach: Billy Donovan

ORLANDO MAGIC

Current record: 30-35

Current status of the conference: 8th in the east

Coach: Steve Clifford

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Current record: 39-26

Current status of the conference: 6th in the east

Coach: Brett Brown

PHOENIX SUNS

Current record: 26-39

Current status of the conference: 13 in the west

Coach: Monty Williams

PORTLAND ROAD BALIZERS

Current record: 29-37

Current status of the conference: Ninth in the west

Coach: Terry Stotts

KINGS OF THE SACRAMENT

Current record: 28-36

Current status of the conference: 11 in the west

Coach: Luke Walton

SPURS OF SAN ANTONIO

Current record: 27-36

Current status of the conference: 12 in the west

Coach: Gregg Popovich

TORONTO RAPTORS

Current record: 46-18

Current status of the conference: 2nd in the east

Coach: Nick Nurse

UTAH JAZZ

Current record: 41-23

Current status of the conference: 4th in the west

Coach: Quin Snyder

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Current record: 24-40

Current status of the conference: Ninth in the East

Coach: Scott Brooks

Associated Press contributed to this report.