NBA Pandemic 2020 Shortened Season: Everything You Need to Know

The 2019-20 NBA season was halted on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The pandemic forced the league to suspend the season indefinitely, and at one point, many believed it would not return until next year.
However, the league was able to unite with a plan, and the season will resume on July 30 at the Disney World complex near Orlando, Florida.
The players started arriving at the Disney complex on July 7, testing daily once they got there, and it is possible that they may be away from their families for more than three months. Families are not expected to be allowed on-site at Disney until the start of the second round of the playoffs, which will begin in late August or early September.
For the 22 teams that will go to Disney, the configuration of the lists of eight games will be practically the same: a consecutive one for each of the clubs, with all the games to be played in a period of 16 days. August 14. The NBA will use three arenas at Disney, and in addition to the two-game roster on opening night, there will be between four and seven games each day.
There will be some very unusual elements, with games starting at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. on weekends and most nights, see that the board ends at 9 p.m. Announcements – aside from the NBA Finals games, an absolute rarity for games played on the East Coast.
Plans call for 52 of the 88 sown games to be televised nationally, 18 on TNT (including the opening night doubleheader), 17 on ESPN, 14 on NBA TV and three on ABC. The games will also be shown in local markets.
Most of the arenas on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus will be used for multiple games each day, with no notice scheduled less than four hours apart in each of those three buildings, with the league allowing time between games to disinfect everything that players, coaches or staff might come in contact with.
If the ninth-place team needs a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed at any of the conferences and ends within the team's four games in eighth place, those games in a series of two better than the team No. 9 The need to sweep will begin on August 15.
The NBA playoffs will begin on August 17, and the NBA Finals will begin on September 30 with a possible Game 7 on October 13.
Read below to review the preview of each team before the season restart.
CELTAS DE BOSTON
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum leads the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder's Danilo Gallinari (8) and Terrance Ferguson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Boston. (AP Photo / Michael Dwyer)
Current record: 43-21
Current status of the conference: 3rd in the east
Coach: Brad Stevens
BROOKLYN NETS
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) drives to the basket against Daniel Theis of the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Boston. (AP Photo / Mary Schwalm)
Current record: 30-34
Current status of the conference: 7th in the east
Coach: Jacque Vaughn
DALLAS MAVERICKS
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, left, works against Avery Bradley of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas on Friday, November 1, 2019. (AP Photo / Tony Gutiérrez)
Current record: 40-27
Current status of the conference: 7th in the west
Coach: Rick Carlisle
Denver nuggets
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, looks to shoot at Trail Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series on Sunday May 5, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. (AP Photo / Craig Mitchelldyer)
Current record: 43-22
Current status of the conference: 3rd in the west
Coach: Michael Malone
HOUSTON rockets
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) reacts after scoring a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Monday, November 4, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee (AP) Photo / Brandon Dill)
Current record: 40-24
Current status of the conference: Sixth in the west
Coach: Mike D & # 39; Antoni
INDIANA PACERS
Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) drives against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Miami. (AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee)
Current record: 39-26
Current status of the conference: 5th in the east
Coach: Nate McMillan
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS
Kawhi Leonard (2) of the Los Angeles Clippers is defended by Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Current record: 44-20
Current status of the conference: 2nd in the west
Coach: Doc Rivers
THE LAKERS OF LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leads against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Atlanta. (AP Photo / John Bazemore)
Current record: 49-14
Current status of the conference: West first
Coach: Frank Vogel
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
DALLAS, TEXAS – March 06: Ja Morant # 12 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the game against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at the American Airlines Center on March 06, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and accepts that, by downloading and / or using this photograph, he accepts the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)
Current record: 32-33
Current status of the conference: 8 in the west
Coach: Taylor Jenkins
MIAMI HEAT
Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler, left, drives against Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo / Gastón De Cárdenas)
Current record: 41-24
Current status of the conference: 4th in the east
Coach: Erik spoelstra
MILWAUKEE BUCKS
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, seeks to drive against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo / Nell Redmond)
Current record: 53-12
Current status of the conference: East first
Coach: Mike Budenholzer
NEW PELICANS ORLEANS
FILE – In this March 4, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws free throws before an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. Pelicans rookie Williamson says he feels he's in good shape as he prepares to help lead New Orleans' eight-game push to reach the NBA playoffs. (AP Photo / Michael Ainsworth)
Current record: 28-36
Current status of the conference: 10 in the west
Coach: Alvin Gentry
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
February 23, 2020; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul (3) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo (6) collide all five during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City won 131-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports – 14089062
Current record: 40-24
Current status of the conference: 5th in the west
Coach: Billy Donovan
ORLANDO MAGIC
March 22, 2014; Salt Lake City, UT, United States; Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz at EnergySolutions Arena. The Jazz won 89-88. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports
Current record: 30-35
Current status of the conference: 8th in the east
Coach: Steve Clifford
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after it was announced that he and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves were ejected, during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 117-95. (AP Photo / Matt Rourke)
Current record: 39-26
Current status of the conference: 6th in the east
Coach: Brett Brown
PHOENIX SUNS
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – FEBRUARY 24: Devin Booker # 1 of the Phoenix Suns watches during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 24, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and accepts that, by downloading and / or using this photograph, the user accepts the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett / Getty Images)
Current record: 26-39
Current status of the conference: 13 in the west
Coach: Monty Williams
PORTLAND ROAD BALIZERS
PORTLAND, OREGON – MARCH 10: Damian Lillard # 0 of the Portland Trail Blazers takes the ball to the court during the second half of the game against the Phoenix Suns at the Moda Center on March 10, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The Portland Trail Blazers outscored the Phoenix Suns, 121-105. NOTE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and accepts that, by downloading and / or using this photograph, he accepts the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner / Getty Images)
Current record: 29-37
Current status of the conference: Ninth in the west
Coach: Terry Stotts
KINGS OF THE SACRAMENT
SACRAMENTO, CA – MARCH 8: Harrison Barnes # 40 of the Sacramento Kings leads against OG Anunoby # 3 of the Toronto Raptors on March 8, 2020 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO THE USER: the user expressly acknowledges and accepts that, by downloading and / or using this photograph, the user accepts the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner / NBAE via Getty Images)
Current record: 28-36
Current status of the conference: 11 in the west
Coach: Luke Walton
SPURS OF SAN ANTONIO
Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton, left, defends against San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan during the first half of Game 1 of a series of first-round NBA basketball playoffs on Saturday the 13th April 2019 in Denver. (AP Photo / David Zalubowski)
Current record: 27-36
Current status of the conference: 12 in the west
Coach: Gregg Popovich
TORONTO RAPTORS
Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors, left, fights for a loose ball with Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Saitama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo / Jae C. Hong)
Current record: 46-18
Current status of the conference: 2nd in the east
Coach: Nick Nurse
UTAH JAZZ
Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) protects against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020 in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo / Rick Bowmer)
Current record: 41-23
Current status of the conference: 4th in the west
Coach: Quin Snyder
WASHINGTON WIZARDS
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, left, seeks to drive against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J.
Current record: 24-40
Current status of the conference: Ninth in the East
Coach: Scott Brooks
Associated Press contributed to this report.