NBA plans to let players have social justice messages on jerseys

NBA players may have social justice statements on their jerseys when the season resumes on July 30 in Orlando, Florida.

The league and the NBA Basketball Players Association are in talks to allow players to use a social statement on the back of their jerseys instead of their last name, according to an ESPN report on Saturday night.

The players received a group text message that illustrated the first plans being discussed between the NBA, the players' union and Nike, saying "stay tuned for details in the coming days."

The NBA would not be the first professional sports league to allow declarations of social justice to be displayed on jerseys.

After the Premier League in England resumed after the blocking of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month, he replaced the names of the players on the back of the jerseys with the phrase "Black Lives Matter". The shirts will also feature a patch on the sleeve for the remainder of the season.

The league, which released its schedule on Friday, will feature Zion Williamson and LeBron James in the first two games. The New Orleans Pelicans at Williamson will face the Utah Jazz in the first game and the James Lakers will fight Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers in the night cup.

The Nets (30-34), who currently have a half-game lead for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, will resume play on July 31 with the first of the remaining two against the Magic in eighth place (30 -35).