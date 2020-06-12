NBA player reveals he was sexually abused at a young age

In an Instagram post Thursday, Walker revealed that he was sexually abused when he was young.
"The real truth of why I started doing this fifth grade early was a camouflage device for me," Walker said.
"During the summer of my fifth year, I was close to more family. Some of those names will be left alone. I was closer. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got used to it because at that age you don't have & # 39; I don't know what is what, "Walker wrote.
He said "I had the mindset that my hair was something I could control. My hair was what I could do, create and be mine. And it gave me confidence."
Walker continued, saying that he hasn't been at his best lately and recently started "really looking in the mirror."
Simply put, I have found inner peace and happiness through this journey, God, willingly. I forgave everyone, even people who don't deserve it, why? Because it's a dead weight. Time doesn't wait. nobody, so why should I waste my time on that? "
Walker said getting rid of her hair was more than just a haircut, calling it a mask to hide insecurities.
"Out with the old. In with the new. I have shed my skin mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually," he wrote. "Life will always be difficult. I have to play with the cards you dealt and try to make a winning hand. And if you lose. It is never a (loss). It is a lesson."