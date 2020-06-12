NBA player reveals he was sexually abused at a young age







In an Instagram post Thursday, Walker revealed that he was sexually abused when he was young.

"The real truth of why I started doing this fifth grade early was a camouflage device for me," Walker said.

"During the summer of my fifth year, I was close to more family. Some of those names will be left alone. I was closer. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got used to it because at that age you don't have & # 39; I don't know what is what, "Walker wrote.

He said "I had the mindset that my hair was something I could control. My hair was what I could do, create and be mine. And it gave me confidence."