NBA player supporting Black Lives Matter means anthem

LAGO BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Meyers Leonard has a brother who served two tours in Afghanistan with the US Marines. He wears a military-themed backpack, wears combat boots, and has a phone loaded with Navy SEAL who are his friends.

He also makes this clear: "I absolutely believe Black Lives Matter," he said.

Still, Leonard simply couldn't kneel before the national anthem.

Wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt over a shirt he ordered to say "Equality," and as all the other coaches and players around him knelt, Leonard stood up to play "The Star-Spangled Banner" the Saturday before the Heat. . He opened his season facing the Denver Nuggets at Walt Disney World.

"Some of the conversations that I've had in the last three days have literally been the most difficult," Leonard told The Associated Press before the game. "I am with the Black Lives Matter movement and I love and support the military, my brother, and the people who have fought to defend our rights in this country."

Leonard dealt with anxiety and insomnia for several days as he agonized over the decision. He explained his reasoning before Saturday to his current teammates and several exes, almost all black, and then stood about halfway down the court, giving him his heart, as the song played.

"I am a compassionate human being and I really love all people," said Leonard. "I cannot fully understand how our world has literally and figuratively become black and white. There is a line in the sand, so to speak:" If you are not kneeling, you are not with us. "And that is not true.

"I will continue to use my platform, my voice and my actions to show how much I care about African American culture and for everyone," he added. "I live my life to serve and impact others in a positive way."

The goal of this restarted NBA season, interrupted for more than 4 and a half months by the coronavirus pandemic, has been to continue to illuminate the need for racial justice and an end to police brutality. NBA teams kneel, often joining arms, over the prerecorded national anthem along a side line where "Black Lives Matter" is painted.

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who is black, defended the anthem before his team's game on Friday and chose not to wear the "Black Lives Matter" shirt that players and coaches have donned at Disney for the pre-ceremony. to the game.

Later on Friday, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich and Spurs assistant Becky Hammon performed the anthem. Popovich, a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, stood with his arms at his side. Hammon placed his arms on fellow assistant Will Hardy and Spurs guard Patty Mills.

"I felt like they were taking a little weight off me when they did that," Leonard said. "Each of those individuals had their own personal reasons, just like me."

Heat striker Andre Iguodala, a member of the executive committee of the National Basketball Players Association, said he respected Leonard's choice.

"On the one hand, we are saying," We want them to see things from our perspective, "" Iguodala said. “But in saying that, I also have to see things from his perspective. And I can see where it comes from. "

Heat captain Udonis Haslem had multiple conversations with Leonard in recent days about his decision. Haslem has made several things clear; Originally he wanted to see Leonard kneeling, but after those conversations he came out understanding and promised that the Heat would support his teammate.

When the song ended, Haslem was the first to fist with Leonard.

"The fact that he is there with us, like our brother, continues to show strength, continues to show unity, continues to show that we are uniting for a common cause," Haslem said. "People will ask themselves, 'Why aren't you doing it your way? "Well, he's by our side. He's supporting us. He's with us."

Haslem has seen Leonard's commitment to help others. Leonard raised $ 180,000 in April by streaming himself playing video games online; That money went to causes like Feeding South Florida, a group that Haslem and the Heat worked closely with.

And on Saturday, Leonard said that he and his wife will donate $ 100,000 to a fund that helps pay the fees that Floridians who leave jails or prisons must settle before they can restore their voting rights.

"As I have heard Udonis and am constantly inspired by him, each of those dollars will go to Overtown and Liberty City, where he grew up," said Leonard, referring to two of Miami's historic black neighborhoods. "Those two parts of Miami were the most affected by COVID-19 and voter suppression."

Heat striker Jimmy Butler also tried to make a statement on Saturday, walking onto the court in a shirt with no name on the back. He unsuccessfully pressured the NBA to play on a jersey with only one number, and he had to change to a jersey with his name before the game could begin.

Former teammates have warned Leonard that he can deal with criticism, possibly from other NBA players. His eyes filled with tears many times in the past few days as he worked on the decision, his reaction was so strong that he trembled as he explained his choice to the Heat teammates.

It was not an easy decision. It may not be popular.

But on Saturday morning, a few hours before the hymn, Bailey Leonard, the former Marine, texted his brother and said, "Be true to yourself. Stay the course. I love you. Your family loves you. Your community loves you. "

If Leonard had any doubts, he evaporated there.

"I know he is proud of me," said Leonard. "And if he is proud of me, and if my brothers on this team are with me, then I know this is what I have to do."