NBA players are sending tons of Amazon boxes to the Disney bubble

NBA players are ordering an incredible number of packages in their bubble to make them feel at home.

During a segment on ESPN's "The Jump," Rachel Nichols explored shipments that entered Disney's bubble mass mailing facility and showed a wall full of stored Clorox wipes to clean everything up.

"The boys have received … amenities to make them feel at home," said Nichols. "There has been a couch around here, wine shops. Udonis Haslem of the Heat says he has received $ 5,000 in Amazon orders to come here. There are thousands of boxes per day."

Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker told GQ that he brought 103 pairs of sneakers with him to Orlando, and continues to receive shipments of more clothing and shoes on a daily basis.

"It's a lot of fun because I have so many pairs, but when I get dressed, it makes me anxious because sometimes there is something I want to wear and I wonder: 'Oh, I don't have it.'" Tucker said. "So I call my sister to tell me, 'Send this to me now.' It happens every day and I have 100 pairs of shoes."

While Nichols questioned Vernon Peterson, who works at the NBA bubble shipping facility, he mentioned several strange things that have happened. He mentioned that someone ordered a large punching bag not to hang, but to put on room walls. One player even managed to order a full-size refrigerator, equipped with a freezer and ice maker.

"Video games, whatever, they have it," Patterson said.