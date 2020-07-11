NBA players take a tough pass on food at Disney World

NBA stars have yet to play a game in the relaunched season, but they are already screaming – about food at Disney World.

Los Angeles Lakers guard J.R. Smith, 34, stepped up on Instagram Live to show holding a plastic bowl of instant macaroni and cheese, holding on, "Do you want us to eat this shit?"

"I'm just saying brother. You want a Ferrari to work like a Ferrari because you paid for it like Ferrari, but you keep spending it with all this … Chrysler s ***"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lT348n9LZs [/ embed]

Joel Embiid, Montrezl Harrell, Troy Daniels and Ben McLemore also turned to social media to complain about their dining options. This after Lakers veteran Rajon Rondo compared his room at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort to "Motel 6."

They and hundreds of other players are gathering at Disney in Orlando, Florida, this week as the NBA prepares to relaunch its season.

Not everyone complained.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies said he was having fun.

"My room is fine. The food is fine. I'm not a type of silver spoon, "he said, according to The commercial appeal.

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown urged teammates to relax.

‘We understand that conditions may not be as normal as we are used to. But there is no need to complain, "Brown told Mass Live.