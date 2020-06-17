NBA Players Union Sets 10 Key Protocols For Disney Restart

The NBA Players Association issued a memorandum to its players on the 22 teams whose seasons will continue with pre-Orlando and Disney World protocols in step-by-step phases.

Here are 10 highlights of the memo, which was obtained by The Post:

1. Players currently outside the United States should have returned to their team's home market by June 15, and all other players must return to their team's home market by June 22 for mandatory testing at from June 23. The only exception is the Toronto Raptors, who will travel directly to Naples, Florida to practice at Florida Gulf Coast University. All test results are expected to have results within approximately 24 hours.

2. Once in the market, players are expected to stay home (with members of their household) and only go to train or receive treatment at the team's facilities. It is also important that players talk to their team doctors about the medical conditions of residents of their home or potential guests to identify any household member who has risk factors.

The team will provide a hotel room for a player who has a household member who has risk factors.

3. Players can volunteer to participate in a Yale University study that aims to develop a saliva-based coronavirus test.

4. Non-participating players who are "excused" or "protected" will not have their wages reduced as a result of their non-participation. The salary of any other player who chooses not to participate will be reduced by 1 / 92.6 for each game the player loses. Teams are prohibited from disciplining those who choose not to participate.

5. On July 1, individual practice is mandatory for all players. Group practice is still prohibited for medical reasons and no more than eight players will be allowed on the team premises at the same time. Head coaches can participate and watch individual trainings. Head coaches have hitherto been banned.

6. The teams will travel to Orlando in stages during July 7 and 9 to begin the team's activities. Upon arrival, players and team personnel should remain isolated in their rooms until two negative PCR tests are returned at least 24 hours apart (probably a total of approximately 36-48 hours in the room). If both tests return negative, the player will no longer be quarantined. The 22 teams will be accommodated in one of the three Disney resorts, according to the ranking. The three chosen are the Grand Destination Tower in Coronado Springs, Grand Floridian and Yacht Club.

7. Players will have the option of using a proximity alarm that will notify a player if he spends more than five seconds within 6 feet of another person on campus who is also using an alarm. It is optional for players. Players will also have the option to wear an Oura smart ring that can help with early detection of the coronavirus and track temperature, respiratory and heart rate, and other measurements.

8. Everyone on the NBA campus must wear a face mask at all times, except when eating, in their individual rooms, during training, or while engaging in outdoor physical activity not within 6 feet of another person.

9. After the initial self-isolation until July 21, players can eat and participate in social activities (ping pong, golf, video games, card games, etc.) only with people who reside in their hotel, provided they maintain distance physical. Additionally, until July 21, players are asked to only have brief interactions with players residing at other hotels located in common areas of the NBA campus.

10. No one may leave the NBA campus, but all players are expected to remain on campus. The NBA campus includes several hotels that house players and staff, the Wide World of Sports complex, separate practice courts, and several other established ancillary sites such as a golf course or medical center. If a player leaves without prior approval, upon re-entry, he will be subject to enhanced testing.